30 years after the last film, Eddie Murphy is on the wrong side of a jail cell in new trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy returns in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix
The new trailer for Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is here and it features Eddie Murphy's iconic officer in 'cuffs...
Murphy's return as Axel Foley sees the Detroit cop heading back to Beverly Hills after his daughter (Taylour Paige) is threatened. There, he must team up with Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and a handful of familiar faces from Beverly Hills Cop past to track down yet more criminals.
The trailer, which you can see above, sees Murphy's Axel Foley make a bumpy landing back in Beverly Hills after a helicopter spirals out of control. That's not the only thing he's struggling to get a handle on, as a phone call with his daughter is cut short and he works to get the likes of Billy (Judge Reinhold) and John (John Ashton) back in the fold.
It's the new double act of Axel and Bobby, though, that steals the show - including laying down the law at 90210 in hilarious fashion. One moment even includes Eddie Murphy storming through the streets with a snowplow.
Beverly Hills Cop was one of the highest-grossing comedies of the '80s, with the 1984 release spawning two sequels, Beverly Hills Cop 2 and 3, which again saw Murphy's Axel Foley return to California from Detroit after crime sprees. For 30 years, however, the franchise has remained dormant. Until now.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, and Judge Reinhold, will release on Netflix on July 3, 2024.
