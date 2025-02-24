All episodes of one of the best Pokemon TV shows are now free to watch on YouTube, with the reminder that more is on the way
Pokemon Concierge is available to watch for free – for a limited time
All episodes of Pokemon Concierge are now streaming for free for the next two weeks, so now is the perfect time to catch up on one of the sweetest shows on Netflix.
All four episodes of the animated stop-motion show are currently available to watch on the official Pokemon YouTube channel until March 9. The Pokemon Twitter account also confirmed that new episodes are still in production, despite the wait – new episodes were first confirmed a year ago, back in February 2024.
The show, which debuted in December 2023, marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Pokemon and follows Haru (voiced in the English dub by The Boys star Karen Fukuhara), who goes to work at a resort where Pokemon go to relax. Per the official synopsis, "as Haru figures out how to make her guests happy, she ends up discovering a new side to herself." It was a hit with critics, and has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Haru is a new character in the Pokemon universe, but the series also included plenty of familiar faces, including Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp. Each episode released so far, directed by Iku Ogawa, clocks in at between 15 and 20 minutes, so it's perfect for binge-watching. It hasn't been confirmed just how many new episodes we're getting just yet.
Pokemon Concierge is streaming for free on YouTube until March 9 and is otherwise available to watch on Netflix. For more, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.
