Chris Pratt explains why The Garfield Movie expands from the comics: "It’s a modern day version of a classic tale"

New animated adventure The Garfield Movie is the latest adaptation of the much beloved character created by Jim Davis. First appearing in a comic strip in 1976, the ginger cat who loves lasagna has been a permanent fixture in pop culture ever since, popping up in various films, TV shows, video games, and even getting his own restaurant in 2018.

For this latest feature, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt voices the moggie in a story that sees him go on a heist mission with his long-last father Vic (played by fellow Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson).

Given the long history of the character, the challenge for the filmmakers here was faithfully adapting the original comics for a modern day audience. It's a difficult task that star Pratt thinks they smashed, as we see Garfield use technology to make his already lazy life even more comfortable.

As Pratt explained to GamesRadar+ and the Inside Total Film podcast in conversation last month: "It really brings him up to speed. You take this guy with this perfectly pampered lifestyle - he’s ultra-lazy - and life has become easier, for a cat or human to be pampered and lazy with all the modern conveniences and technology. We certainly mine modern day pop conveniences for comedy and story in the film. So, he’s watching Catflix and he’s using a phone to order lasagna and pizza directly to his door which is delivered by drone. It’s a modern day version of a classic tale."

However, it appears that not everyone agrees with Pratt as reviews for the movie (which were released after our interview) have criticized the film for doing exactly the opposite. Our own reviewer Neil Smith wrote that "adults will be questioning if its three writers have so much as seen an actual Garfield comic strip", whilst The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey says that disappointment awaits for "anyone hoping this new animated film might in any way reflect Jim Davis’s original, misanthropic feline".

The Garfield Movie releases in UK and US theaters on May 24. For more from our interview with Pratt, here's the star on why the new film is just like Mission: Impossible and what's next for the future of the Mario movie series.

