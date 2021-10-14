Dying Light 2 lets you make bakeries and pumpkin farms when you aren't killing Infected

Abandoned structures in Dying Light 2 are good for more than just combat and parkour challenges: you can also turn some of them into bakeries, pumpkin farms, schools, and other niceties.

Lead game designer Tymon Smektala discussed how these structures play into the city alignment system in Dying Light 2 Stay Human in developer Techland's latest Dying 2 Know More video. "When you restore an abandoned structure, it becomes a functional building," he explained. "It starts offering you a lot of new opportunities. There might be vendors that offer you unique items or maybe some quests or new collectibles, or maybe NPCs that you can talk to which usually leads to new adventures."

Restored training grounds, for example, may give you a chance to test exotic weapons or take on bizarre combat trials that bend the rules of fights, letting you "use your skills in crazy and extreme situations." You'll also find parkour challenges masterminded by one designer who apparently loves platforming games and strove to bring a little bit of that flare to Dying Light 2's traversal. At the very least, "if you love Mario the same way he does, you'll definitely find something interesting in the challenges he created," Smektala says of the parkour challenges.

Other buildings can blossom into community hubs once restored. By helping the people of the city, Aiden can boost the development of everything from beekeeping to schooling, and let's not forget the pumpkin farms and bakeries. A bit of pumpkin bread ought to make the post-post-apocalypse more bearable.