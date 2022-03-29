DC's Round Robin tournament returns with Justice League [Redacted], Superboy, the Questions, and more competing for a new series

With March Madness tournaments in full effect in the NCAAs, DC is bringing back its own version of Bracketology - a second annual Round Robin fan-voted tournament. The 2022 version pits 16 new series concepts in a winner-take-all contest to score a six-issue digital-first series that will debut in September on the DC Universe Infinite digital service and then in October in comic book stores and on comiXology.

Voting for Round One begins immediately and runs through April 3, with eight match-ups where voters only get to see the series title, title card, and logline, so fans can only vote in Round One based on "character and concept—and nothing else!" according to DC.

Here's the full bracket:

(Image credit: DC)

Winners that advance to the Elite Eight will then get their creative team, a more detailed pitch, and cover art revealed when Round Two begins on April 5 and runs through April 10.

More images and info are revealed through all four rounds.

Last year, DC says over a million fans voted and selected Robins by writer Tim Seeley and artist Baldemar Rivas as the winner, and its six-issue series is currently in progress and will conclude on Tuesday, April 19.

Here's a look at DC's 2022 Sweet 16, with official descriptions provided by the publisher:

Hawkman & Hawkwoman: The Changeling vs. Wildcat: Nine Lives

(Image credit: DC)

The Questions: Grand Solution vs. Constantine & the Demon: Vacation From Hell

(Image credit: DC)

Suicide Squad: Dark vs. Justice League [Redacted]

(Image credit: DC)

Firestorm: Fourth World Problems vs. Kid Flash: The Speed of Fear

(Image credit: DC)

Black Canary: When Canaries Cry vs. Green Lantern: The Light at the End of Forever

(Image credit: DC)

DC Horror Presents: Ghost Tour From Hell vs. Animal Man: The Metamorphosis

(Image credit: DC)

Green Lantern: The Birth of Conspiracy vs. Captain Carrot & His Best Friend Darkseid

(Image credit: DC)

Superboy: The Man Of Tomorrow vs. Cyborg: Cyber Gods

(Image credit: DC)

Justice League [Redacted] looks like a potential early favorite, but readers get to decide.

DC Round Robin 2022 will run through May 17 and readers can vote on DC Twitter, DC Instagram, or on the DC Universe Infinite community

