You may not have heard of Platige Image before, but you have definitely seen their work. The Poland-based studio is responsible for countless trailers and cinematics for AAA games like Outriders, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, The Division 2, Metro Exodus, Dying Light 2… the list certainly goes on, and on, and on. They have teamed up with MovieGames, an indie studio with David Scott Jaffe (PS2-era God of War and Twisted Metal director, amongst others) on the board of directors, to reveal updates and new trailers for three brand new titles at the Future Games Show powered by WD_BLACK.

First up is Lust from Beyond , which launched on Steam in March to "very positive" user reviews and is now coming to consoles with the M edition. This psychological horror, inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, has you exploring a Victorian mansion amongst a cult worshipping an erotic deity.

(Image credit: Movie Games)

"You are Victor Holloway, an antiquarian tormented by visions of a sinister land, where there's no difference between pain and pleasure. To unravel the true meaning of your dreams, you join the esoteric Cult of Ecstasy. Taste the cultist's life from within. Get lost in its blasphemous and sexual customs. Find out what happens when the pleasures of this world stop being enough. Discover the gates of Lusst'ghaa, the mythical Land of Ecstasy beyond the borders of reality or comprehension."

Then there's Fire Commander , which celebrates the only real life superheroes we have, and puts you in their shoes. This is a "tactical game where you fight against the forces of nature" and command your own squad of firefighters, all while managing a fire station. You make the decisions that save lives – or don't, if you can't face the pressure.

Finally, we have Winter Survival Simulator . This isn't your typical survival game though, because rather than just surviving for as long as you can, the prospect of being rescued is actually a reality. Your goal is to spend some time preparing for the long trip to call for help; search for supplies from previous explorers and inhabitants of the area, lay traps to kill animals and cook food, and find or build shelter that will protect you from the brutal snowstorms. You can never over prepare in Winter Survival Simulator, because the journey is a long one. Even when you call for help, you have to survive until they arrive, which could take days depending on the weather conditions. Good luck; you'll need it.