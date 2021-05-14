Cult film Turbo Kid returns with comic book prequel

The 2015 cult-favorite post-apocalyptic superhero film Turbo Kid is back, as a comic book. And if you've seen that film, this new Turbo Kid comic will answer one of the biggest questions out there: who the heck is Apple and where did she come from?

(Image credit: Behemoth Comics/Happy Tank)

Turbo Kid: Apple's Lost Adventure shows the backstory of the young girl robot before she meets the titular Turbo Kid and the arm-wrestling hero Frederick.

"Are you ready to go deeper into the universe of this already cult movie?" reads the limited series' description by Happy Tank, an imprint of Behemoth Comics. "Face the Robots War and the path that led Apple on the Kid's route!"

Turbo Kid: Apple's Lost Adventure is written by the film's writer/director trio RKSS and drawn by the film's storyboard artist Jeik Dion.

"Working with RKSS on the Turbo Kid franchise brought me back when I was 8 years old, waking up before my parents, on a Saturday morning, getting ready to watch cartoons for hours," says Dion. "It's exactly like that, but with way more blood."

(Image credit: Behemoth Comics/Happy Tank)

Turbo Kid: Apple's Lost Adventure is being published by Happy Tank, a recently launched imprint of Behemoth Comics. This spirited YA imprint is described as a comic book version of late-night television blocks like Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

"I always looked up to Turbo Kid as an inspiration. It's the greatest indie film ever made here (in Quebec, Canada). Without being patriotic, it's exciting and special to have the chance to contribute to this franchise," says Kevin Roditelli, publisher of Behemoth Comics' Happy Tank imprint. "If you're a music label from Toronto and Drake asks you to sign his album you say 'HELL YES!' and be proud. That's exactly how I feel right now. RKSS and Jeik Dion are talented beasts."

Turbo Kid: Apple’s Lost Adventure is the first in a planned multi-pronged expansion of the Turbo Kid film franchise. A sequel to the cult-hit is in development, and Outerminds is working on a video game anticipated to debut in 2022.

Turbo Kid: Apple's Lost Adventure #1 goes on sale this September.

