Shown today at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, Coromon harkens back to a different era of JRPG design. At a time where the Pokemon and Legend of Zelda games are continuing to expand into increasingly large and open worlds, there's something refreshing about Coromon's more contained approach to monster taming.

It looks like a long-lost Game Boy Advance title – and that's absolutely a good thing. With its retro aesthetic and modern pixel art style, Coromon looks like a love letter to the classics of the genre. Venture out into the lush, diverse world of Velua and catch more than 120 types of coromon – each with its own unique animations and lovely design.

Train your coromon so that you can challenge your friends in casual fights and your rivals in competitive online battles, and when you're done messing around, take on each of the six Titans that are spread throughout Velua. Those powerful entities will be a source of intrigue as you make your way through Coromon, seeing as you are a key player in the Titan Taskforce that is trying to bring balance to a world unraveling at the seams after extraterrestrial forces introduce a mysterious elemental type to Velua.

As wild as the story sounds, it's the catch, train, and battle aspect that we're here for. Coromon has a stamina-based battle system that any fans of the old Pokemon games should be familiar with, as you draw from an arsenal of available skills to try and take down your opponents – be they rival trainers, powerful bosses, or hordes of coromon who are just trying to live their lives out in the wild. Hone your skills in a variety of dungeons or simply roam the tall grass of the beautiful locales while spoiling for a fight.

Coromon doesn't have a set release date just yet, but developer TRAGsoft is targeting a Q1 2021 window. You can add Coromon to your Steam Wishlist and there's even a playable demo, should you want to get in on the action now.