Cookie Cutter is bringing punk to the Metroidvania genre by arming you with a guitar and a chainsaw

Cookie Cutter is going full on gore with its entrance to the Metroidvania genre, by giving you a hero armed with a guitar, chainsaw, and motorbike. All that's missing is the leather jacket.

You'll be playing as Cherry, a body-positive android who's trying to rescue her creator Doctor Shinji from her captor, and will take down literally anyone vaguely in her way to do so.

She's been awoken by a mechanic who can handily offer Cherry some badass upgrades, turning her from beloved companion to bloodthirsty killer. But, also adding things like guitar-slides along the way too.

Cookie Cutter certainly won't be for the gore-averse though, with the game's hand-drawn art style and tone fully embracing all things bloody and irreverent. Cookie Cutter certainly shows it's been inspired by developer Subcult Joint's love of Quentin Tarantino movies and Japanese manga - with a little Lovecraft thrown in for good measure.

You'll be exploring a growing map that unlocks by acquiring certain weapons, abilities, items, or knowledge as you search for Shinji. I'm particularly intrigued by some of the abilities on show in the trailer shown off at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase powered by Intel, which seem brilliantly badass and momentous.

Of course, there will be huge bosses to fight too, so prepare yourself for some bloody and brilliant battles.

Cookie Cutter is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games this summer. You can wishlist it on Steam right now.

