Launched earlier this year on PC, Company of Heroes 3 is out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. It's celebrating the occasion with a new action-heavy trailer at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel.

Showcasing everything we've come to expect from Relic Entertainment and Sega on the digital battlefield, this glimpse at the Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition is fast and furious throughout its breakneck delivery of cinematic and in-game footage alike. Set across Italy and North Africa during WW2, expect sand-swept theaters of war, and quaint backwater town battlegrounds – each of which you'll flood with trigger-happy troops, and raze to the ground in your bid for victory.

Unlike its PC counterpart, the Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition rebuilds the game's control scheme from the ground up, delivering new and intuitive UI options that best suit the control pad-in-hand experience. As outlined in the trailer above, the action never stops in the throes of a firefight, meaning you'll need to be on the ball from start to finish. To this end, Company of Heroes 3's new 'Command Wheel' and 'Full Tactical Pause' are designed to help you stay in the (war)zone, while also offering scant moments of reprieve to take stock, and quickly execute your next deadly move.

In essence, while real-time strategy games are synonymous with PC gaming, the Company of Heroes 3 Console Edition sets new standards in enlisting console players into the genre. Grab your helmet, your rifle, and, of course, your control pad, and storm the battlefield with Company of Heroes 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X right now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.