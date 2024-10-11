The classic Dead Space comics are being reprinted after being out of print for more than a decade

Survival horror franchise Dead Space (which just saw a remake of the original game last year) has been a multimedia project right from the start with comics, novels, and animated movies all expanding the story of the games. The comics, written by Antony Johnston and drawn by Ben Templesmith, are particular fan favorites but have been unavailable for years.

Well, not for much longer. Dead Space, Dead Space: Liberation, and Dead Space: Salvage will be reissued as a series of collected editions from Titan Comics, beginning in March next year with the original 2008 limited series, which acts as a prequel to the first game and the Dead Space: Downfall film.

Vol. 1 details the nightmarish final five weeks of the colony on planet Aegis VII. Titan's official blurb for the new book reads:

"When P-SEC Sgt. Abraham Neumann encounters a reanimated corpse, he fights off wave after wave with one goal in mind: Survival. After the discovery of an Alien artefact prompts mysterious incidents to occur, the colony is shaken through psychological and vicious threats that break down their security. With the Church of Unitology slowly moving to awaken the Marker and push humanity to extinction. The onslaught grows as a gruesome undertaking takes place."

The Dead Space license has moved about between publishers over the years. While the first comics were published by Image, Salvage was released by IDW, and Liberation by Titan.

"I'm so thrilled to be bringing these nail-biting graphic novels back after so long in the black void," says Titan Comics Group Editor, Jake Devine. "I remember when I first played the game, sitting alone in the dark, holding my breath as I waited for terrifying monsters to unleash their fury! Fans of the game and newcomers are going to love getting this same terrifying experience once again."

Dead Space Vol. 1 is published by Titan Comics on March 11, 2025. Release dates have yet to be announced for Vol. 2 and Vol. 3.

