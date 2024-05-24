Keanu Reeves is returning to writing comics with BRZRKR: The Lost Book of B

BRZRKR is coming back in a big way in 2024. The comic, which was created by Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves and writer Matt Kindt, is returning for a second series titled BRZRKR: The Lost Book of B at BOOM! Studios. The complete original creative team of Reeves, Kindt, and artist Ron Garney are also all set to return.

BRZRKR focuses on the adventures of B, an 80,000 year old immortal warrior (who just happens to look more than a little bit like Reeves himself) who now works with a secretive military organisation, running missions while trying to find a way to make himself mortal. B is a thoughtful man with apparently perfect recall of his long life, but he is also prone to going into violent berserker rages where he will kill anyone in his path. The original series ran for 12 issues between 2021 and 2023.

"BRZRKR was such a large scale project that I think we all needed to recover afterward…but I think we all had a feeling we'd be back," said Matt Kindt in a statement about the new comic. "This one is bigger and crazier than anything we've done before. Whatever you're expecting, flip it upside down and multiply it by a thousand."

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

The new series will once again flash back to a period in B's life, this time focusing on his exploits in the 13th Century serving alongside Genghis Khan.

"I'm a huge fan of period pieces visually and, better yet, getting to tell this story - which feels as though it truly was almost lost to history only to be recovered as if it were found written in scrolls in an ancient tomb. Or like reading Homer's Iliad and Odyssey," said Ron Garney. "This story is so rich in texture, nature, and lore. I'm having a blast and can imagine any new readers and long time fans will too."

The first series of BRZRKR was a major success for BOOM!, selling over 600,000 of #1 alone. A BRZRKR novel, The Book of Elsewhere, is publishing in July, this time co-written by Reeves and the celebrated science fiction author China Miéville. A feature film and anime series are also in various stages of development.

BRZRKR: The Lost Book of B #1 is published by BOOM! Studios on August 21.

