Blasphemous 2, the hotly anticipated follow-up to one of the most exciting indie Metroidvanias of the last few years, just revealed its launch trailer at the Future Games Show at Gamescom.

The trailer captures Blasphemous 2's distinctly gothic style, from its divine characters to detailed pixel background art strongly reminiscent of the cathedrals of Catholic Spain. While there's an obvious religious theme, there's also a touch of Dark Souls to this world, which is filled with a terrifying array of corrupted monsters that further build on the game's gothic inspiration.

There's also a close look at a whole suite of boss fights against the agents of The Penitent One. From delicate waifs wielding deadly rapiers to towering knights out to smash you, a huge variety of enemies and deadly bosses is set to culminate in a fight that will require you to make the most out of Blasphemous 2's array of customizable weapons and skills.

The story of Blasphemous 2 continues from the acclaimed first game and its free Wounds of Eventide DLC, but developer The Game Kitchen says it's rebuild this game from the ground up to provide a brand-new experience.

One of the most exciting indie games of the summer, Blasphemous 2 promises a visceral, emotive Metroidvania. The sequel is set to release on August 24 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

