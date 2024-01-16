Better Call Saul's Emmys record is mind-blowing: 53 nominations, no wins, and plenty of angry fans

There’s bad luck and then there’s Better Call Saul’s losing streak at the Emmys. Thanks to the latest round of snubs for the Breaking Bad spin-off’s final season, it now holds a mind-blowing record for a show at the event: 53 nominations, zero wins – and scores of angry fans reacting to the news.

Better Call Saul was nominated for five Emmys at the 2023 awards – delayed until 2024 due to the actors’ strike – but came home empty handed.

That included Drama Series (won by Succession), Lead Actor – Drama Series (won by Succession’s Kieran Culkin), and Supporting Actress – Drama Series (The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge triumphing over Rhea Seehorn, who plays attorney Kim).

One fan bluntly described it as "absolutely fucking criminal and is one of the worst things that ever happened to the Emmys".

Critic Isaac Feldberg wrote , "BETTER CALL SAUL has officially entered the vaunted too good for Emmys’ pantheon, alongside THE WIRE, IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY, THE LEFTOVERS, BOJACK HORSEMAN, and plenty more of the greatest TV series ever."

Another added , "Rhea Seehorn never winning an Emmy for her amazing performance as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul is my supervillain origin story," while one wrote : "Better Call Saul, one of the greatest shows of all times… snubbed yet again. This was their last chance. Unreal."

Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan and star Rhea Seehorn will get a second shot at glory (we hope) with their upcoming sci-fi show.

"We’re never allowed to say anything!" Seehorn told The Hollywood Reporter about the mysterious new project.

"[Vince Gilligan] has already released that it has a sci-fi element; more psychological than full space. And he wrote it for me – which is hard to say without crying. And we will shoot in Albuquerque, with a lot of the same crew."

