Yakuza 4 coming to the West

By

We always get it in the end. Check out these new screens

Yakuza 4 will be hitting the West in the spring, exclusively on PlayStation 3. It fits in with the usual 'we get it but a year late' system, but it's still a nice surprise, given its translation was by no means a certainty.

The announcement comes with four new screenshots, which you can see below. We think you'll agree it looks great.The gamewill be at E3, so we'll undoubtedly bring you more on it next week.


Above:Just look at all those peopleand the detail in the background. Yum


Above: Expect plenty of street brawls - and weapons to pick up too


Above: There are plenty of playable characters this time round


Above: Stop looking for Lan Di's helicopter. Come on, let it go...

08 Jun, 2010

Justin Towell

Justin worked on the GamesRadar+ staff for 10 whole years. Imagine that. Now he is a contributor, specialising in racing games, retro, and Sanic.