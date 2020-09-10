Xbox Series X and Series S Australian prices revealed

Microsoft has announced Australian pricing for its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, with pre-orders opening on September 22. The beefier Xbox Series X will cost AU$749 in Australia, while its smaller sibling, the Xbox Series S, will retail at AU$499.

The announcement also confirms details about Xbox All Access, which allows users to pay off their console in instalments over 24 months, while also offering an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. For the Xbox Series S, Xbox All Access starts at AU$33 a month, while the Xbox Series X equivalent starts at AU$46 a month. Xbox All Access is operated through Telstra in Australia.

The Xbox Series X release date was confirmed overnight for November 10, alongside the Xbox Series S. Ahead of pre-orders opening on September 22, you’d be well advised to bookmark our Xbox Series X bundle deals hub for availability in Australia.

These details may have come earlier than expected: following the Xbox Series S leak earlier this week, Microsoft quickly made the console official, before revealing a release date and prices for both of its next-gen units.

Microsoft has played its cards, but we’re still waiting on the PS5 price and release date. Stay tuned. To get you in the mood for next-gen, here are all the upcoming Xbox Series X games .