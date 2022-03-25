Why you should play... Breath of the Wild

Episode Two of our new video series has Sam trying to convince Ali to change his mind on Zelda's epic

Ever wondered why there's such a frenzy around Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Or did you play it and just not click with the new open-world structure? Well, as part of a new video series, we've decided to revisit classic or highly-renowned games with a super fan guiding a colleague through the (many) reasons why it's one of their favorites.

This week Sam and Ali are playing the iconic The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that originally came out in 2017 developed by Nintendo for the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

In our Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild review, we said that the series has always had something of a fairytale quality to it. It speaks to our imaginations, calling us on to adventure. What a familiar feeling to look across Hyrule Field at Death Mountain, wondering what it would be like to climb it. What a profound thrill to make that journey in its entirety. It has taken 18 years, but Nintendo has done it again: this is the adventure game to beat. It’s a vast world you’ll want to explore and to help climbing and gliding makes navigation a treat. The physics reinvigorate combat and puzzles and it’s refreshingly a jank-free for a game this size.

With a new game coming out later this year, it could be the perfect time to jump back into Zelda.

If there is a classic game you want us to explore as a part of our new video series, let us know in the comments or drop us a line on Twitter @GamesRadar.

