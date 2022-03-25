Why you should play... Breath of the Wild

Ever wondered why there's such a frenzy around Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Or did you play it and just not click with the new open-world structure? Well, as part of a new video series, we've decided to revisit classic or highly-renowned games with a super fan guiding a colleague through the (many) reasons why it's one of their favorites.



This week Sam and Ali are playing the iconic The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that originally came out in 2017 developed by Nintendo for the launch of the Nintendo Switch.



In our Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild review, we said that the series has always had something of a fairytale quality to it. It speaks to our imaginations, calling us on to adventure. What a familiar feeling to look across Hyrule Field at Death Mountain, wondering what it would be like to climb it. What a profound thrill to make that journey in its entirety. It has taken 18 years, but Nintendo has done it again: this is the adventure game to beat. It’s a vast world you’ll want to explore and to help climbing and gliding makes navigation a treat. The physics reinvigorate combat and puzzles and it’s refreshingly a jank-free for a game this size.



With a new game coming out later this year, it could be the perfect time to jump back into Zelda.

