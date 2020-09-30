What is SWORD and how could it appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Following the ending of this summer's Marvel Comics cosmic crossover event Empyre, Marvel's space-bound espionage organization SWORD is back in the spotlight, with big changes to the group's status quo foreshadowed in Empyre's denouement, and a new 'Dawn of X' X-Men line SWORD title coming up from Empyre co-writer Al Ewing and Empyre artist Valerio Schiti.

SWORD may be unfamiliar to casual Marvel Comics fans, but those who've kept a close eye on the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have already glimpsed the seeds of the movie version of SWORD – or at least something like it.

But what is SWORD, and who is a part of it? How could SWORD cut a path through the future of both Marvel Comics and the MCU? We'll break it all down right now.

What is SWORD?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Headquartered high above the earth in the space station known as the Peak, SWORD (Sentient World Observation and Response Department) is meant to be a counterpoint to SHIELD, designed to monitor the activity in Earth's solar system and beyond, and intervene when necessary.

In comic books, SWORD is run not by Nick Fury but by Abigail Brand, a young mutant with green hair and cosmic fire powers. SWORD first debuted in Astonishing X-Men, aiding the mutant team in a battle with the extra-terrestrial villains of Breakworld. The organization later got its own series with Brand as a focal point – though by that time Nick Fury's retirement as director of SHIELD had caused a schism between the two organizations.

Following the 2015/2016 limited series Secret Wars, SWORD morphed into Alpha Flight – a new version of what was originally the premier superteam of Canada, reformatted as the superhero division of SWORD, and headed up by Captain Marvel.

However following the end of Empyre, Abigail Brand disbanded Alpha Flight/SWORD, with the flash-forward epilogue showing Brand and a newly reformed SWORD, including the mutants Manifold, Magneto, and Cable, apparently rescuing Emperor Hulkling of the Kree/Skrull empire from a deadly attack.

How does SWORD fit into the Marvel Universe?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spinning out of the ending of Empyre, Marvel Comics will launch a new SWORD series in December, which recasts the agency as a mutant organization headed up by Abigail Brand (a mutant herself), with a core team including the aforementioned mutants Manifold, Magneto, and Cable, along with Frenzy, Wiz Kid, and Fabian Cortez.

Interestingly enough, the SWORD station the Peak seems to be a component of the current 'X of Swords' X-Men crossover, in which ten mutants – Cable included – will wield ten swords of note against an otherworldly enemy. The Peak has been shown as playing a role in the chapters of 'X of Swords' released so far, and a prophecy revealed in the story seems to hint at Cable piloting the space station.

While it doesn't confirm the details of how SWORD concepts might factor into 'X of Swords,' Marvel's official description of the SWORD ongoing series ties the launch to the aftermath of that crossover.

"In the startling aftermath of X of Swords, mutantkind will take the bold next step in claiming their destiny by relaunching the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate to deal with all things extra-terrestrial on behalf of Earth," reads Marvel's description. "The events of SWORD will have a tremendous impact not only on the X-Men's world, but the Marvel Universe as a whole, as the mutants of SWORD warp the cosmic landscape forever."

How could SWORD play into the MCU?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The final post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last theatrically-released MCU film, not only revealed that the Skrulls Talos and Soren, who debuted in Captain Marvel, had been masquerading as Nick Fury and Maria Hill for all of Far From Home, it showed where the real Nick Fury had actually been the whole time – on what appeared to be a space station in the midst of being constructed by Skrulls under Fury's direction.

That seems an awful lot like it could be the Peak – after all, what goes better with SHIELD than SWORD? And given the presence of Skrulls, introduced as refugees fleeing persecution from the Kree Empire, it seems the connections to the latest comic book iteration of SWORD, born out of the Kree/Skrull-centric Empyre, could be deep.

And of course, there's SWORD's connection to mutants, which are anticipated to debut in the MCU perhaps sooner than anyone realizes – especially given recent clues in the WandaVision trailer that could foreshadow the arrival of mutantkind in the MCU, possibly through reality-altering means.

That trailer also showed William and Thomas, the infant twin children of Vision and Scarlet Witch, whose complicated history could have serious ramifications for the MCU's future.

And of course, in comic books, William grows up to be Billy Kaplan/Wiccan of the Young Avengers – the lover and consort of Emperor Hulkling, who you may recall we mentioned is the leader of the Kree/Skrull Empire. The connections run deep.

SWORD seems to play a significant role in the future of Marvel Comics – and it could also play a big role in what's coming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given the likelihood that mutants will soon come to the MCU, and SWORD's historic and future connections to the X-Men, the mysterious organization may fit into even more of the puzzle than seems obvious at first glance.

While SWORD could have made its MCU debut in a Spider-Man movie, over in comic books, his world's got very different cosmic calamities on the way in the upcoming Venom-centric crossover King in Black.