The Nintendo Switch could be iterated upon every few years, two analysts claim

Two investment firms have stated that they believe the Nintendo Switch will be iterated upon every few years, instead of Nintendo releasing a new console entirely to succeed the Switch.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Toan Tran of investment manager 10 West Advisors said of Nintendo that "with every console generation, the install base resets to zero and their earnings power essentially resets to zero." Tran believes Nintendo can break free of this cycle by releasing a new Switch model every few years, so that they can "continuously have an install base of say 100 million consoles out there."

Elsewhere in the piece from Bloomberg, Crossroads Capital portfolio manager Ryan O'Connor has a strong belief in the Nintendo Switch being here to stay. O'Connor believes that Nintendo has "dropped enough hints" to justify his belief that the Nintendo Switch will be a permanent platform, and not just another console cycle.

Multiple reports earlier this year have Nintendo releasing a superior Switch model next year in 2021. Nintendo has never commented on the reports, which state that the company had previously asked developers to look into making their games 4K-ready.

Last month, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa referenced the company's "next gaming system" in an online briefing. This was less a confirmation of Nintendo's next console, and more an acknowledgement from Nintendo that plans for the future of their gaming hardware are in the works.

