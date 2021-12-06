The Matrix Awakens pre-loading begins and the full reveal is coming at The Game Awards

The Matrix Awakens is available for pre-loading now, and a new teaser from Epic Games confirms "all will be revealed" at The Game Awards.

Pre-loading the app, which is fully titled The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 experience, will take up about 25 GB according to user reports. We still have no idea what it will look like or do once it's ready to launch, but at least we know we won't have to wait too much longer to find out, as The Game Awards are set to air on Thursday.

A brief teaser trailer for The Matrix Awakens - which is sort of a teaser for a teaser, the kind of meta stuff that would definitely make Morpheus raise his eyebrows enigmatically - features a zoom out from Keanu Reeves' eye as he asks, "How do we know what is real?" Relevant to the question, at first what we see appears to be a live-action shot of the actor, but on closer inspection it's revealed to actually be a 3D model. At least we think it's a model. How do we know what is real, indeed.

While it's a new experience exclusive to game consoles which is set to be revealed at The Game Awards, this is all seemingly in service of building excitement for an upcoming film: The Matrix Resurrections is set to hit theaters on December 22. It sees Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Neo in a simulated world that seems to have hit Ctrl-Z on much of the events of the original trilogy, but you know what it means when you have déjà vu .