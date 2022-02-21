The creators of Earthworm Jim on what’s in store for his new Amico adventure

The latest issue of Retro Gamer is on sale now and celebrates the exploits of Earthworm Jim, one of the most iconic characters to come out of the Nineties. Our exhaustive 10-page feature not only reveals how the crazy annelid was created by Doug TenNapel, but also why he was the perfect fit for Shiny Entertainment, which was looking to release its very first game.

“We just couldn’t find a licensed project we were excited by”, recalls David Perry. “But Doug was interviewing and we got to see Earthworm Jim, and that’s what not only got him hired but also pulled us away from licensed games.”

David and the rest of the team not only discuss the creation of Earthworm Jim, but also its expanded Mega-CD update and popular sequel. They also find time to discuss the aborted PSP project that never got off the ground, while Tommy Tallarico shares some insight into Jim’s new Amico adventure. “One of the things with the first two games was that they were difficult, so in that regard the new game will be more accessible and a little less frustrating,” he tells us, although you shouldn’t expect the new Amico game anytime soon. “Because of the whole COVID crisis I would say that we’re probably looking at 2023. We don’t even really have the name of the new Jim game exactly.”

If anthropomorphic annelids aren’t your cup of tea, there are Making Ofs on Alien Resurrection, the Gauntlet clone Storm, the psychological horror game Dark Seed and the GBA games Crash Bandicoot Fusion and Spyro Fusion. We also go behind the scenes of the SSX series, reveal the most collectible Sonic The Hedgehog games to spend your money on and also interview James Rolfe, better known by his YouTube persona, the Angry Video Game Nerd.

Issue 229 of Retro Gamer is on sale now. You can buy it from Magazinesdirect.com or subscribe.