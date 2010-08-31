Splintered review

“Stop messing about guys!” whines Sophie (Holly Weston) in one of two phew-it-was-all-a-dream sequences padding out this no-budget Brit beastie flick.



It’s an inauspicious start, and the rest of the set-up, which follows Weston and chums as they bicker, bonk and imbibe in wild rural Wales, suggests a stinker’s brewing.



Luckily, first-time director Simeon Halligan has some surprises ready – a spooky location, a tense mid-section and a terrifically twitchy, Smeagol-ish turn from Stephen Walters as Sophie’s feral tormenter.



The result is an enthusiastic, if dog-eared mongrel of a movie.

