Recent history has taught me not to get too excited about new Sonic games. But, whatever the quality of the gameplayin Sonic Colors, there's no denying the game'svisualsare exceptionally good.

That sentence feels like it should end with 'for a Wii game', but for once, I'm just going to let that stand. And then I'm going to highlight some examples of why this game's visuals are 360-quality. Geek caps on? Good. Here we go...