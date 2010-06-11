SFX Spurious Awards

Animated Supernatural , Twilight waxworks, Doctor Who curry and loads more in our weekly round-up

Possible Photoshop Trickery Of The Week

We were intrigued to see these two images in the latest batch of stills to be released from The Twilight Saga: Eclipse because there seems to be some kind of Photoshop shenanigans going on. Surely someone has just taken the first pic, moved the two guys apart and pasted Bella in. Or vice versa. Or maybe Jacob and Edward have been replaced by their Madame Tussauds waxworks? Or maybe it’s the worst game of spot the difference ever? Far be it from us to crack some gag about Lautner and Pattinson having one expression between them…

Red Hot Curry Of The Week

Good grief, that must have been one hot vindaloo Vincent had down the cafe. Presumably it wasn’t just his snoring that was keeping Amy awake, but gaseous escapes from other orifices as well. Certainly the Doctor doesn’t know where to look…

Re-evaluation Of The Week

A few sessions in the couch – or some decent psychometric tests on the Jedi entry exams – would have saved a lot of lives. Seems that Anakin was always predisposed to turn the Dark Side, and Obi Wan really should have seen the signs. According to a new study by French psychiatrist Eric Bui at Toulouse University Hospital, the young Padawan was clearly suffering from a borderline personality disorder, displaying six out of the nine borderline-personality-disorder criteria as defined by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. The minimum for a diagnosis is five. Skywalker was predisposed to the condition, Bui concludes, because of his separation from his parents at an early age. He later showed impulsiveness, violent outbursts, anger management issues, illusions of invincibility and crises of identity, all of which are borderline red flags, the study says. Dissociative events, such as when Skywalker killed a tribe of Tuskans, triggered his descent to the dark side. “I believe that psychotherapy would have helped Anakin and might have prevented him from turning to the Dark Side,” reckons the psychoanalyst. “Using the Dark Side of the Force could be considered as similar to drug use: it feels really good when you use it, it alters your consciousness and you know you shouldn't do it.” Yeah, and Freud would no doubt have something to say about his big, glowing lightsaber.

Birthday Cake Of The Week

The Twitterverse’s biggest and most unashamed geek Wil (you don’t always have to mention I was Wesley Crusher) Wheaton received a suitably geeky birthday cake this week, and posted a picture for us all to enjoy. “Holy. Crap,” he Tweeted. “We have been given a TARDIS cake. I hear there is a giant cake inside it.” With a bit of work that could almost be a gag.

Coolest Idea Of The Week

Never really thought of Supernatural ’s Sam and Dean Winchester as anime characters, but now that they are going to be animated characters, it just seems so… right . There’s definitely something of Death Note ’s L about the animated Sam. You think we’re making this up? No way. Warner’s has teamed up with esteemed anime company Madhouse (who amongst other things gave us the superb anime Highlander) to produce a 22-episode season that will cover the storyline of the live-action version's first two seasons. It’s being made to go straight to DVD and Blu-ray, with the first volume coming out in January next year. The anime project will not only remake the best episodes from the live-action version, but also depict original episodes not seen in it. Those original episodes will include prologues of the Winchester brothers' childhood, anime-only enemies, and episodes featuring secondary characters from the live-action version. Blimey, what next? Aardman animation doing a Play-Doh version of Fringe ? We hope it’s a success though, and they adapt later seasons, because we need to see an anime Castiel…

Most Unpleasant Bowel Movement Of The Week

This could apply equally well to either a sequence in execrable British horror comedy Zombie Women Of Satan (out on DVD on 21 June), or the movie as a whole... The specific bit that appalled us was a scene where (for no particular good reason, other than “humour”) a dwarf takes a dump in the woods. This is carried out with much straining and gurning, over the course of what seems like about five minutes. Let's put this as simply as we can: DO NOT BUY THIS DVD. If you do, there’s a very real danger they might make a sequel.

Press Release Quote Of The Week

Exciting news arrives in our inbox from Terracotta Distribution: they have acquired Takao Nakano’s Japanese zombie action Big Tits Zombie 3D for distribution in the UK. Well, hurrah! Our favourite bit is the comment that follows, from Terracotta founder Joey Leung: “We are delighted to be handling this title.” Bet they are.