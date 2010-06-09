Rick Baker returns for Men In Black 3

Men In Black 3 will have it's monster maker, with Rick Baker confirming that he will return to craft oddball aliens in the recently announced sci-fi three-quel.

The special effects designer – who has lent his inimitable talents to the likes of Star Wars, The Howling, Enchanted and the previous two MIB flicks – has officially signed on to the next extra terrestrial venture.

"I'm just starting up now Men In Black ," Baker recently told The LA Times , "which is another one I wanted to do because I worked on the first two."

The flick is reuniting original director Barry Sonnenfeld with stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in a tale that is reportedly set to involve some Back To The Future -style time leaps.

Josh Brolin and Jemaine Clement have also been recruited to star, with the former rumoured to be playing a younger version of Tommy Lee Jones. It'll be in 3D.

Source: [ LA Times ]

