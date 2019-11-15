Resident Evil 2 is your Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards

Resident Evil 2 has won the public vote to take home the Golden Joystick Awards' Ultimate Game of the Year.
The remake, which was released in January this year, beat out strong competition that included Apex Legend, Telling Lies, and Control as well as plenty of others.
The full list of nominees were:
- Apex Legends (EA / Respawn Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Activision Blizzard / Infinity Ward)
- Control (505 Games / Remedy Entertainment)
- Disco Elysium (Studio ZA/UM / Studio ZA/UM)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo / Intelligent Systems)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Studios / The Coalition)
- Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive / Mobius Digital)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom / Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision / FromSoftware)
- Telling Lies (Annapurna Interactive / Furious Bee)
- The Outer Worlds (Private Division / Obsidian Entertainment)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic Inc.)
It's not the first Golden Joystick that Resident Evil 2 has won today, after it also grabbed the Best Audio award earlier on in the evening.
In our Resident Evil 2 review, Leon Hurley sung the praises of the game's main attraction: the zombies. He said: "As you’d hope, the zombies are the real stars here. They moan, they shuffle, they peel: skin sloughing off and cracked bones releasing broken limbs to the floor as flesh stretches and snaps. A few well-placed bullets leave wet, schlepping meat bags that relentlessly drag themselves towards you. It’s beautifully horrific, creating some of the best undead I’ve seen in anything for a while."
A huge congratulations go to the development team at Capcom for earning this public voted award, as well as all the other nominees. Head to our list of the full Golden Joystick Awards 2019 winners to see which other games scooped up the awards.