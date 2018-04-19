Prepare for all the feels with this God of War review reaction video from Cory Barlog

Brace yourself for a punch right in the emotions, because this video uploaded by God of War game director Cory Barlog is about as raw and honest as it gets.

In it, Barlog checks the Metacritic score for God of War, sees it's a damn impressive 94,and starts to choke up. (Full disclosure: Our five star review is partly to blame.) "Holy shit," he says, briefly lost for words.

"It shouldn't matter, but I'm just so fucking proud," he continues. "A lot of people put a lot of work and a lot of faith [in], and I'm just so lucky."

He goes on to thank his team and the people who believed in him "when I didn't." He adds, with visible relief, "I'm glad I didn't fuck it up."

As someone playing it right now, I can tell you, he really didn't. For me, it's an early contender for Game of the Year.

On social media, Barlog added that he wanted to upload the emotional video to show his son it was OK to cry. Which, given the storyline of God of War, feels pretty fitting.

For more Barlog, check out our interview with him ahead of release: