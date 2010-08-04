Podcast: TalkRadar UK #50 PLUS amazing behind-the-scenes videos

Lend it your ears:





It's a milestone for TalkRadar UK, which reaches its 50th episode in some style. It's party time both in terms of the hats donned by messrs Cundy, Towell, Houghton and Meikleham and in terms of the subjects tackled. With an electric guitar, cosplay (pictured)and a magic trick, this isone podcast you shoulddefinitely not miss.As well as:

*No News! - Nobody wants to talk about news at a party, so instead we've got party hats, lively conversation and... chilled water. Hardcore.

*Question of the Week - Which you answered. Your answers were to the questionIf you could bring any videogame character to a party, who would it be and why? and one of them went a bit dark. Which triggered Meiks to go a bit dark and weird.

*The best game released since thepodcast began- to replace 'what we've been playing' for this special episode. Could one game really be the choice of two GR editors?

*GamesRadar Hotline - Where we translate your text and vocal noises into linguistic meaning, and then respond with noises of our own.



Also, electric guitar!

We wanted to do something special for podcast number 50, so Justin brought in his electric guitar to play us a rendition of Magical Sound Shower from OutRun. There's a reason this is in video...

And real magic!

Then Dave H wows us with his astonishing magic trick that not even Meiks could spoil.

Cheap cosplay!

Matt Cundy shows you how to make a Pikmin outfit for the price of a Chrysanthemum.

