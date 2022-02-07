Now-deleted Disney tweet reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi series landing in May

May the Fourth be with you? The Obi-Wan Kenobi series release window may have been accidentally leaked by a Disney employee – which has now been backed up by industry reports.

Disney Plus executive Brandon San Giovanni said on Twitter, "Our very own Obi-Wan will be saying ‘Hello there’ on Disney Plus. May 2022." (H/T IGN).

San Giovanni later walked that back, saying he was referring to an upcoming Obi-Wan comic. The tweet has been deleted and his account is now locked.

The Hollywood Reporter, however, has also heard that the series is heading to Disney Plus in May, adding "it's not official until it's official."

Beyond that, there’s no further word on when Obi-Wan will drop on Disney Plus. The series, which charts the adventures of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master in the unexplored years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, hasn’t released any footage.

The only snippet we’ve had so far is a very, very brief teaser with McGregor and director Deborah Chow talking about returning Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen.

"The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden… we’ll have another swing at each other. It might be quite satisfying for everybody," McGregor said.

Curiously, Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight might help clue us in a little more. That’s launching on March 30 on Disney Plus, and is likely set to run for six weeks, ending on May 4. If that’s the case, expect there to be a small buffer between releases –suggesting a mid-to-late May premiere for Obi-Wan.

