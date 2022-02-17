Nintendo Switch first-party games are discounted on Amazon AU at the moment

If you have even fleeting experience with buying Nintendo games, you'll know that first-party titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread, and Mario Kart 8 rarely go on sale—regardless of how long they've been on the market. If you've been holding out on some brilliant Nintendo Switch classics, now's a good time to bite: Amazon Australia is offering AU$20 off most Nintendo Switch first-party games.

These discounts tend to only happen during big sales events, like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, so it's a nice surprise to see these at such reduced prices. Perhaps the best deal among them is Metroid Dread: it's less than six months old, so a AU$20 discount on its usual AU$79.95 RRP is very welcome indeed.

Notable for not being discounted is Animal Crossing: New Horizons (probably due to that huge recent title update), as well as the recent Pokémon Legends Arceus. Still, peruse the list below and see what takes your fancy.

Up to 26% off first-party Nintendo Switch games

Amazon has taken up to AU$20 off the RRP of a wide range of first-party Nintendo Switch games. While you can normally get these for around AU$68, this is a tempting further reduction from the RRP of AU$79.95.



Metroid Dread | AU$59

Super Mario Odyssey | AU$59

Super Smash Bros Ultimate | AU$59

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | AU$59

Luigi's Mansion | AU$59

Zelda: Link's Awakening | AU$59

Yoshi's Crafted World | AU$59

Kirby Star Allies | AU$59

Splatoon 2 | AU$59

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker | AU$44

Mario Golf: Super Rush | AU$59



