Nintendo fan shot down after spending more than $40k to ask about F-Zero at shareholder meeting

A Nintendo super-fan has spent $40k on Nintendo stock in order to attend a shareholder's meeting and ask about the future of F-Zero.

As reported by Business Insider (opens in new tab) (via Kotaku (opens in new tab)) an anonymous "die-hard" gaming fan has said they spent 5.6 million Japanese yen (just over $40,000) on Nintendo shares in order to gain access to the company’s annual shareholder meeting last Wednesday and ask about an F-Zero revival.

According to the Business insider report, the fan asked Nintendo president, Shuntaro Furukawa, if the company had considered relaunching some fan-favorite game franchises, specifically F-Zero. Despite making a cameo in Mario Kart 8, the racing game series has been dormant since 2004.

Furukawa responded (translation via VGC (opens in new tab)): "It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games."

Senior managing executive officer at Nintendo Shinya Takahashi also replied to the fan and said: "We are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players." Takahashi continues, "we cannot tell you if there are any plans for future remakes of any specific game, but, during development, we are always thinking about various possibilities that players can enjoy."

Unfortunately for this F-Zero fan, they didn’t quite get the answer they were hoping for. But thanks to Takahashi’s uplifting response, the door hasn’t been completely closed on the idea, at least not at the moment.