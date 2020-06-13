New Total War Saga: Troy gifts us a look at siege horses

A new look at Total War Saga: Troy at today's PC Gaming Show let us see more of how developer Creative Assembly Sofia is using the legends of Greek mythology in a real word combat setting.

The trailer shows off siege horses and the guerrilla tactics you'll need to use to crush your enemies. Earlier this month, we spoke to Maya Georgieva, game director adapting the idea of the iconic Trojan horse into the game.

"We have more than one Trojan horse," she says. "We've followed this direction to go behind the myth, so we were obliged to find [real world] explanations for everything [in the game]. We, of course, cannot omit the Trojan horse in a Total War setting."

A Total War Saga: Troy will launch on August 13. It will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for the first year, and Epic will be giving it away free for the first 24 hours. If you've never checked out Creative Assembly's elite brand of historical war strategy, this seems like the perfect time to try.

