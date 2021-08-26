Medieval Dynasty is leaving Steam Early Access and releasing September 23, according to a trailer that dropped during the Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

Medieval Dynasty places you in Europe during the Middle Ages, as military conflict rages on around you. You, a young man who has decided to flee from war and become a community leader - a founder of a dynasty. You'll need to build, master skills, hunt for food, gather resources, craft, and so much more in order to create a bustling village around you.

As the trailer suggests, it won't be easy to survive and thrive as a young man in the medieval ages, but the satisfaction you'll get after putting time in to build and grow a community, family, and eventually, a dynasty will be worth the effort. Just try not to get eaten by a wolf or a bear during your rise to the top.

Medieval Dynasty boasts a full season cycle and realistic conditions in a large open world where you can fell trees, pluck fruit, explore caves, and more. Gathering supplies will allow you to build structures (of which there are 18 different types) or equipment like weapons, furniture, and clothing. Everything you do will change your dynasty's reputation that will eventually trigger events with the king, so know that you will eventually get on his radar.

Medieval Dynasty has been in Steam Early Access and has tens of thousands of very positive reviews, so its full launch will make a lot of players happy. If you're one of those players, head to the Medieval Dynasty Steam page to make sure you have it for September 23.