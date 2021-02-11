John Stewart to shine in Green Lantern 50th anniversary collection

DC is putting Green Lantern John Stewart on a pedestal this summer with a 'best of' collection coinciding with the 50th anniversary of his debut.

Scheduled to go on sale June 22, Green Lantern: John Stewart – A Celebration of 50 Years will include comics as well as original essays by co-creator Neal Adams, the character's voice actor for many cartoons Phil LaMarr, along with comic writers John Ridley and Geoff Johns.

(Image credit: Neal Adams (DC))

The comics scheduled for inclusion are:

Some of those are among the best Green Lantern stories of all time, for ANY Green Lantern.

(Image credit: Jim Lee/Scott Williams/Alex Sinclair (DC))

In this announcement, DC frames Jon Stewart as "DC's first Black Super Hero," but the publisher may be overlooking Black Racer, whom Jack Kirby created in a book (New Gods #3) published a few months before Stewart's debut (Green Lantern #87) .

Like many of DC's anniversary collections recently, Green Lantern: John Stewart – A Celebration of 50 Years will featurely a newly-drawn cover by DC chief creative officer/publisher Jim Lee, along with inker Scott Williams and colorist Alex Sinclair.

John Stewart is currently starring in the Future State: Green Lantern limited series, and will be one of the central characters in the upcoming April relaunch of the Green Lantern ongoing title.

