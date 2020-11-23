Intersectional feminist poetry as comics in the new anthology Embodied

Embodied is a collaboration between cis female, trans, and non-binary poets and comics artists

Embodied: An Intersectional Feminist Poetry Anthology
(Image credit: Claudia Iannicielo (A Wave Blue World))

Poetry and comics mix in the upcoming Embodied: An Intersectional Feminist Poetry Anthology. Published by A Wave Blue World, Embodied pairs contemporary poets with top female artists for comic shorts about gender and the body.

"Mystical, rooted, painful, joyous, and ecstatic; visions of the body, our genders, and our very identities from across the spectrum of contemporary poetry come together in this monumental intersectional feminist anthology where verse and comics unite in spectacular new ways," reads the publisher's synopsis. 

Here are four pages from the anthology:

Image 1 of 4







Image 2 of 4




Image 3 of 4




Image 4 of 4





The artists involved are Weshoyot Alvitre, Lesley Atlansky, Ned Barnett, Morgan Beem, Carola Borelli, Rio Burton, Mia Casesa, Gab Contreras, Marika Cresta, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Garcia, Jen Hickman, Liana Kangas, Soo Lee, Jessica Lynn, Alitha Martinez, Hazel Newlevant, Emily Pearson, Kaylee Rowena, Y. Sanders, Ayşegül Sınav, Stelladia, Jude Vignants, Ashley A. Woods, and Sara Woolley.

(Image credit: Claudia Iannicielo (A Wave Blue World))

The poets are Kenzie Allen, Ruth Awad, Rosebud Ben-Oni, Kayleb Rae Candrilli, Kendra DeColo, Shira Dentz, Carolina Ebeid, Jenn Givhan, Caroline Hagood, Laura Hinton, JP Howard, Omotara James, Virginia Konchan, Miller Oberman, Khadijah Queen, Maggie Smith, Diane Suess, Sokunthary Svay, Venus Thrash, Paul Tran, Vanessa Villareal, and Khaty Xiong.

The entire 200-page OGN will be colored by the team of Lesley Atlansky, Gab Contreras, and Kelly Fitzpatrick. Lettering will be done by Cardinal Rae and Saida Temofonte.

Embodied: An Intersectional Feminist Poetry Anthology goes on sale May 5, 2021 in comic stores and online. It will be available in the booktrade market on May 18.

This anthology will be available online the same day it debuts in print. Check out our list of the best comics readers for Android and iOS devices.

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.