Best Shots review: Immortal Hulk #43 steady and ghoulishly impressive

"Bruce wanted to be the good guy. I ain't no good guy."

Joe Fixit and the Not-So-Big Guy take center stage as the regular series art team returns in Immortal Hulk #43. Once again under the steady and ghoulishly impressive pencils and pens of Joe Bennett, Ruy Jose, Belardino Brabo, and Paul Mounts, Immortal Hulk #43 finds Joe Fixit still in control of Banner's body and looking for stability.

Immortal Hulk #43 credits Written by Al Ewing

Art by Joe Bennett, Ruy Jose, Belardino Brabo, and Paul Mounts

Lettering by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

Still disconnected from his place in the system, Joe starts to once again try and make his way in the world, boosted by the lingering presence of the Big Guy still rocking his gangly, exhausted look as his 'Hulk' and pick-pocket techniques learned while working for Michael Berengetti in Vegas (another tremendous shoutout to the Peter David era from writer Al Ewing).

But while that might sound a little basic for a title like Immortal Hulk, Al Ewing gives us another juicy set of subplots to support Joe and the Big Guy. The U-Foes and their new handler Henry Peter Gyrich are still on the hunt for Banner and any other Gamma mutate they can find, honing their Hulkbusting skills on the Alpha Flight satellite. While in New Mexico, near the remains of Shadow Base G, the Hulk-Squash that is Doc Samson, Puck, and new guest-star Shaman (another wonderful Alpha Flight/Incredible Hulk adjacent pull from Ewing) are on a quest to reunite Doc with his body. That is if the new Hulk/Rick Jones hybrid emerging from the surface of the Base doesn't kill them first.

Though Joe Fixit takes the lead this month, Immortal Hulk #43 brings the full Immortal experience back to shelves.

Those wanting more solo Joe Fixit adventures will be very happy within the first pages of Immortal Hulk #43. Cast out still from the web of Banner's personalities and wearing his face, Joe and his green shadow of the Big Guy work to survive in a world that hates and fear them. Harkening back to the more grounded solo adventures of the opening arc, writer Al Ewing takes us through a typical day in the life of Joe Fixit, stonily revealing how Banner was able to procure money on the road, post-resurrection. Building yet another 'system' of financial stability, Joe pickpockets landlords, scams high-end jewelry shops, and frequents working-class pawnshops, all with the goal of funding Banner's life on the lam.

It might read a touch pedestrian after the most psychologically based horror of the series, but Ewing provides a deep well of character for Joe during these scenes, contrasting him well against Banner's intelligence and cold calculations while also giving Joe a wonderful outlaw sensibility that fits into his thesis of the Hulk as an anti-establishment nicely. And while the Joe and Big Guy scenes keep the issue grounded, the action around Doc Samson and the U-Foes provide that trademark Immortal Hulk weirdness that we have come to expect.

Exploring and displaying each of their cosmic powers in turn, Ewing sets them up well as the next antagonists for the series, despite the nakedly expository feeling of the scene with Gyrich. As if that wasn't enough, the Cronenbergian vibes of the series are once again brought to the surface as Doc, Puck, and Shaman are faced with a brand new version of the Hulk that looks like a Silly Putty connection of Rick Jones' body and the Devil Hulk.

And it is all rendered in the welcomed return of the full might of penciler Joe Bennett, inkers Ruy Jose and Belardino Brabo, and colorist Paul Mounts. Though we saw bits and pieces of their now infamous horror stylings last issue, bookending guest-artist Adam Gorham, Immortal Hulk #43 finds us back in the darkened, yet wildly expressive style of Bennett, Jose, Brabo, and Mounts once again.

Again, the Joe Fixit scenes here are fairly 'realistic,' firmly centered on the streets and occupying a more humanity focused point of view as Joe and the Big Guy try to make their way through life with nothing but their wits and fists to protect them, and that might seem like a trade down from the more broad, set-piece based artwork we have seen from the title. But like Ewing's script, the art team provides a wonderful pulpiness and monstrous fun with the scenes around the U-Foes and in New Mexico, cutting the 'realism' of the Joe scenes well. While Immortal Hulk #43 might be missing the 'watercooler moments' that made the series such a cult favorite, the return of the regular series art team still shows that they are able to thread the needle between emotive and eerie well.

While a more low-key affair than we are used to seeing from the series, Immortal Hulk #43 still comes to the table with a great deal of power, both visually and narratively. Bolstered by Al Ewing's attention to character and the art team's terrifyingly good synchronicity and handle of the title's visual tone, Immortal Hulk #43 stays strong as the title heads into its final issues.

