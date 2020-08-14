Hosting a themed event is a great way to have fun with your friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and setting up an art exhibition is just one idea. It's an easy way to gather your friends together, show off what you've collected over the months since launch, and maybe even trade a little. They might even inspire a new themed area for your island.

So with all that in mind, here's how to host your own Animal Crossing: New Horizons art exhibition.

1. Source your art

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Before you can host any kind of exhibition you're going to need to collect some artwork to display. Thankfully, the game has several different ways to start your own art gallery.

If you want to display real works of art, you should keep your eye out for Redd. This cunning little fox will rock up to your island on his boat and sell you paintings and statues of varying authenticity. Despite the fact he will always stock more frauds than the real deals, these faux artworks still make a great exhibition piece.

For those who fancy something a little more modern, you could try creating your own works of art in the design app on your NookPhone. Bold, clear designs work really well and could look very dramatic in an exhibition.

Or, if you want to show off the creativity of others, you can find art designs online and download them using the terminal inside Mabel and Sabel's Tailors.

2. Set up your exhibition

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The next step once you've got a pocket full of art is to find a good spot on your island to set up your gallery. Create a clearly defined space using custom flooring like this marble-effect option, and you could even fence it off using hedges and bushes for a more natural, open-air feel.

Then position your art with enough space around them for your guests to move freely and appreciate each piece. Adding rope fences adds some boundaries, and gives your gallery that "look but don't touch" chic too. Don't forget to add a bench or two as well, as that's the best way to take in all the creativity.

3. Send out your invites

(Image credit: Nintendo)

An art gallery is nothing without some guests though, so now you've set up your space, why not send out some invites to your friends. Set a time, date, and even a dress code for your event, and then when the time comes, open your gates for the guests to arrive.

4. Host your exhibition

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When your guests have arrived, lead them over to your art exhibition on your island. Let them take in all the art you have to offer, sit on your viewing benches. It's simple, but effective, and a great way to get your friends together.

5. Turn it into an auction

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's also the option to let your friends leave Bells by any paintings or statues they want to buy from you - if you wanted to make that an option. Just take note of who wants what, and then post them the item or share the design codes with them later once the gallery is closed for the day.

And those are just a few tips for creating your own art exhibition in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.