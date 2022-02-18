How to solve the Horizon Forbidden West Vista Points

Unlocking all nine of the Horzion Forbidden West Vista Points is not only a journey into the past, but a sometimes awkward series of collectables in the game.

You'll find each of the Vista Points scattered across the map, with each little mission started by scanning telephone points that look like this:

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

You'll need to scan them with your focus, and then you'll be given a glowing purple outline that's a clue to what the Vista Point refers to. You'll need to align this outline with a real-world environment that's nearby to the telephone pole in order to complete the Vista Point.

Below, you'll find where to complete each of the Horizon Forbidden West Vista Points.

The Daunt

The Daunt Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The Daunt Vista Point is the first you'll find in the game, and thankfully the easiest one just to get you into the swing of things.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The solution is to stand on the little ruined bridge and look across at the Ruins across the river.

Plainsong

Plainsong Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The Plainsong Vista Point is a surprisingly long way away from your starting place. What you'll need to do is head up the cliffs to the south.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Here you'll find an old, broken down viewing platform that's very close to the ruin of the wind turbine. Look out and a little to the right and the Vista Point will unlock.

Scalding Spear

Scalding Spear Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The Scalding Spear Vista Point thankfully is painfully clear about what you'll need to be looking at in order to unlock the Vista Point.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Just up from the telegraph pole is an old viewing platform, which you'll need to get on top of using the log that's conveniently fallen in just the right way to act as a bridge. There are a few Sunwings guarding it though, so be warned.

You can see the place you'll need to find in the second image in the above gallery.

The Stillsands

The Stillsands Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Looking out across the desert, the Stillsands Vista Point is fairly straight forward. Just take a little hop and a skip behind the

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

As you can see above, the telephone pole actually forms part of the Vista Point itself, with the skyline of what's left of Las Vegas forming the rest.

Dunehollow

Dunehollow Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Definitely the most infuriating of all the Horizon Forbidden West Vista Points is the Dunehollow one. It's underground in the belly on Las Vegas, accessible via the lifts at the Hidden Ember settlement.

While the actual start point is to the south of Dunehollow, the solution is on the half-decayed bridge to the north.

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Head to the eastmost point on that bridge where there are no railings, and a little almost triangular section that juts out. There's a line here (pictured above) that you'll need to stand on, in the middle, in order to make the Vista Point click in.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

However, it's incredibly fussy, so you may need to wiggle a little around to make it pop. It doesn't exactly align with the ruins that are there when it does pop, which makes it all the more confusing.

The Memorial Grove

The Memorial Grove Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The Memorial Grove Vista Point is spot on thematically, with the clue alluding to an old airfield.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Just head up the mountains a little to the east and you'll find a now rather familiar old viewpoint location, where you'll be able to align the radar dish to unlock the Vista Point.

The Long Coast

The Long Coast Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The Long Coast Vista Point is another slightly fussy one in that you've got to get right on the edge of the rock in order for it to pop. However, go to the map marker indicated above - just down the beach from the pick-up pole - then you'll be able to figure it out pretty quickly.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

From there, just look across at the oddly square building, which doesn't much look like anything on the actual clue, and it'll pop.

Shrouded Heights

Shrouded Heights Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

For the Shrouded Heights Vista Point, you'll ideally need the ability to fly, which you'll get as part of the main story missions during a late-game quest called Wings of the Ten.

That's because to actually unlock the Vista Point you'll need to climb to the very top of the skeletal metal tower which we've marked on the map above with Aloy's position. It's fairly close to where you pick it up, but nowhere near the suggested solution zone the game gives you.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

It is possible to climb to the top without the ability to fly, but it's not easy, and with Aloy's awkwardness around climbing and leaping from handhold to handhold, it can be fatally frustrating.

The actual Vista Point unlocks right near the top, on a small yellow strut that pokes out from one of the corner spokes (pictured above). Look out over the crumbling skyscraper ruins and you'll grab the point.

Isle of Spires

Isle of Spires Vista Point

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Finally, we've got the Isle of Spires Vista Point, which is another awkward one - and it's underwater. You'll need the diving mask obtained through the Poseidon mission in the main campaign before starting this one.

Once you've picked up the Vista Point clue, go to the spot marked on the map above.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Once you're in that general vicinity, look on the sea bed for a yellow handhold, which you'll no doubt recognize as one of the underwater "boost" points seen elsewhere in the game.

Swim near it but don't hit triangle to boost, and Aloy will hold onto it. The minute she does, the Vista Point will unlock automatically.

Horizon Forbidden West tips | Horizon Forbidden West map | Horizon Forbidden West Greenshine | Horizon Forbidden West red crystal growths | Horizon Forbidden West Diving mask | Horizon Forbidden West best armor | Horizon Forbidden West power armor | How to fly in Horizon Forbidden West | Horizon Forbidden West best weapons | Horizon Forbidden West Metal Flowers | Horizon Forbidden West Explorer or guided mode | Horizon Forbidden West lenses | Horizon Forbidden West Tallnecks