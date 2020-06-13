Here's when you'll be able to play the Scandinavian folklore-inspired Röki

It's been pretty quiet on the Röki front – we haven't heard much about it since this time last year – but United Label and Polygon Treehouse has finally confirmed a release date: July 23, 2020.

Currently, "the modern-day tale of courage and adventure", which is inspired by Scandinavian folklore, is slated only to come to PC – via Steam and GOG – on that date, but a Nintendo Switch version is reportedly "coming soon".

"Röki is a game of adventure, courage and folklore," teases the video description on YouTube. "It’s a game about monsters that shouldn’t exist, but do. Join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family by confronting her own past. Explore a dark forgotten fairy tale world, filled with riddles, strange locations and even stranger characters."

"It was a great feeling to finally let the players know when they could dive into the world of Röki and help Tove on her fantastical journey through these magical worlds," said United Label CEO, Tomasz Litwiniuk, via a press release (thanks, TSA).

"The team has been working for so long to craft what we believe is a new and really unique experience across the narrative games genre. Now it’s time to hand it over to the world and let everyone explore the game for themselves.”

We gave indie game Röki a try at E3 last year and found that its folktales tread that "unnerving line between charming and chilling". As we explained at the time, the point-and-click adventure game from Polygon Treehouse has ex-Guerrilla developers behind it, telling the tale of Tove and the search for her younger brother after he's kidnapped by a mysterious monster who turns out to be the titular Röki.