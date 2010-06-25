Popular

Heavy Rain cosplay is amazing. We make it more so

Great suit, but you need a filter, mate

A picture emerged today, showing one of the coolest cosplay outfits we've ever seen. DeviantArt userDDRzukamorihas made aNorman Jayden costume (of Heavy rain fame), complete with QTE button prompts for control. But while that's a decent effort, the guy could do with some bloom lighting. So we've given him some. Here's the original:


Above: Nice glove/R1 combo there. But it's all too naturalistic


Above: We need it to look like this. The answer? Bloom lighting!


Above: Cinderalla, you are ready for the ball. Remember, push X to Jason

