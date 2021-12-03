For the first time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons we're being let loose with the option to create working facilities. From a cafe to a hospital, Happy Home Paradise needs you to bring them to life. First up, is the school, so here are five top tips for making the perfect classroom.

1. Think about your space

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The main thing to consider when designing your new school is the room itself. Start with the size. How big does the room need to be? In order for your new space to qualify as a school, you'll have to place certain items, like desks. So, you'll need a room that's big enough to accommodate everything your students need. We'd advise going for the biggest space you can, as to make the perfect schoolroom you're going to need plenty of room. You'll also want to think about whether you want windows, or whether that'll be taken care of by your wallpaper.

You can always change the size of the room later if needed. Although, don't forget, this is a space that your students and teacher will be walking around in too, so think about that

2. Place essential items first

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To make Lottie accept your new school, you'll have to place two desks, four chairs, and a teacher's desk, so start with that. Figure out what direction you want your learning space to be laid out - either lengthways or widthways - and then you'll have the basic room started. From here, it'll be a lot easier to design the rest of your classroom. Most items can be customized too, allowing you to tweak the colour scheme from the option you're automatically given.

3. Decide what kind of classroom you want it to be

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now comes the fun bit, what exactly they'll be teaching in this space. You might not want to think too much about exactly how old Animal Crossing villagers are, but you will want to design an awesome learning environment that fulfills certain criteria. You could go for the early years, with ABC posters, toys, and other items geared towards younger learners. Or keep it quite generic like a classic high-school room.

For something a little different, theme it around a certain school subject, like music with various kinds of instruments. Or art, with the room filled with easels and (potentially fake) versions of the greats. Or kit out your space with microscopes and bubbling potions to teach, ahem, experimental science.

Whatever you choose there's great fun to be had with adding extras and the little details.

4. Make the most of each area

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Classrooms aren't all about learning, so make sure to spend a little time thinking about the other elements of your room. Do your students need somewhere to drop their bags or store their coats. Do you need filing cabinets or bookshelves to make your classroom feel complete? There are plenty of options for adding additional details to your space.

5. Don't forget the extras

(Image credit: Nintendo)

And last, but not least, Happy Home Paradise introduces other elements to room designing that shouldn't be forgotten. For example, add some ceiling lights to change the feel of the room. Use a different wallpaper to add a feature wall. Or even experiment with adding partitions and columns to section off a small area of the room for lockers as we mentioned before.

And that should be plenty to set you on course to creating a happy learning space for your resident in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise.