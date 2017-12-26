Get the Xbox One X with five games for £470 in this whopper Boxing Day deal

Microsoft's latest console is the best for 4K gaming in the living room, and with this brilliant deal from Tesco you can catch up on some of the best games of 2017. This is one of the best Boxing Day deals so far because you get the Xbox One X console and five games for under £470.

Xbox One X with five games for £469.99 (was over £600) On its own the Xbox One X is £449, but thanks to this Tesco deal you pay just £20 extra to nab yourself five games: Wolfenstein 2, Call of Duty WW2, Forza Motorsport 7, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and The Evil Within 2. Utter bargain.

If you want the ultimate Xbox One X deal you'd be hard pushed to find anything better than this. Head over to Tesco right now and then check out our Best Xbox One Games of 2017 to see just how awesome these games are.