Game music of the day: Galcon Fusion

August 17, 2010





Game: Galcon Fusion

Song: Main Menu

Composer: Tim Inge





Above: Galcon Fusion's life-affirming menu track

Galcon Fusion, the latest in a series by independent developer Phil Hassey, is one intense, hectic sonnuva strategy game. Players battle for control of planets by flinging suicidal squadrons of spaceships back and forth across a 2D map... but that description doesn't really do it justice, so give it a try sometime. It isn't for everyone, but it helps that it sounds awfully nice too...

The music, which is credited to collaborator Tim Inge, who has been making stuff with Phil Hassey since at least 2006 (see abandoned website below), is some of the most enjoyable cheesy space music I've heard in a while.

Here's another fun clip, this time from the multiplayer lobby. This melody was stuck in my head for a week once, and I may have just doomed myself to another.



Above: Galcon Fusion's multiplayer lobby

And just for fun, here's an old track by Hassey and Inge, which I found on an abandoned 2006 website of theirs. It makes me smile:



Above: "Classical Funk"

