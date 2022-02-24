Destiny 2 The Witch Queen review in progress: "The best story Bungie has ever told"

This is part one of our ongoing Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review. We'll update it a few times before the new raid launches on March 5, and then we'll put out a final, scored review. Stay tuned for more details as new content rolls out.

It usually takes me several days to accumulate enough opinions to start a review-in-progress of the latest Destiny 2 expansion, but we need to talk about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen right the hell now. I've put about 20 hours into this behemoth update, and at least eight of those hours were spent clearing the campaign on Legendary difficulty – sweating through the missions and positively marinating in what used to be lore, but is now a compelling narrative that you can actually follow without a wiki. There's a lot I haven't seen and plenty more that I haven't seen enough of, but if nothing else I am confident that, beyond my favorite Destiny campaign, The Witch Queen is the best story Bungie has ever told.

Where we've been and where we're going

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Witch Queen has done more for Destiny 2's narrative than any expansion or season before it, and that's saying a lot after the past year. It is a new peak for the series, and it's only possible because the series is what it is. Destiny is absurd. It's incredible, and sometimes a mess. It's an ever-growing pile of growing pains. It's the best-feeling first-person shooter you can play. It's one of the richest universes in games, and that universe shovels stories at us but we usually catch them with a teaspoon. All of that – the lessons, the messes, the successes – is right here in this expansion, collected, polished, and presented like never before. The Witch Queen isn't just paying off narrative threads that Bungie's been planting for years. It's cashing in on everything Destiny is and could be.

The bones of this expansion seemed so clear going in. Savathun, the Hive god of lies, has the Light. Humanity's Vanguard leaders would prefer if she didn't have the Light. And if we're going to do something, we'd better do it fast so that we can get back to those Darkness-led pyramid ships, which have been approaching since the day Destiny 2 came out but have apparently finished their side quests and are now approaching for real. Beat the villain, save the day, brood over the Light. Job done. In any prior expansion, that might've been it, and it probably would've been enough. It would have been fine. Serviceable. But that's only act one.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Witch Queen simultaneously fills in, builds on, and redirects the enormous world that Destiny has built up. I won't spoil the big twists – which are even more impressive given how much we knew, or thought we knew, going into this expansion – but I will say that I'm more invested than ever. I'm not just on board; I am tied to the mast of this ship. I cleared the campaign with two friends and we were struggling to keep quiet during the final cutscenes. I'm talking about genuine gasps and open-mouth disbelief, here.

I've slept on it, pondered it, and looked at it with fresh eyes. It's just plain great. This is that fourth-course lore, that dry-aged lore, that third scoop of lore. The Witch Queen redefines the central villain of the entire franchise and somehow, someway makes you feel bad for the Hive. This is the stuff that I didn't expect to see for another year at the earliest, so now I can't begin to imagine what the next year will look like. Bungie has described Destiny 2's recent seasons as weekly TV shows. Well, The Witch Queen just dropped in a big Netflix-style batch. I binged it all in one night and I need season two.

It really is the definitive campaign

(Image credit: Bungie)

That's the good news. The other good news is that The Witch Queen campaign delivers its spellbinding story through the most satisfying missions of any Destiny expansion. Bungie's outdone itself with this Legendary campaign. It's got just enough challenge to give it some real bite without getting bogged down in obnoxious retries, it rewards your efforts and encourages co-op, and it takes you through some of the most memorable environments in the game.

Just as the story constantly overwhelmed my expectations, I would need both hands to count how many times a mission pulled out an entire second act, complete with a new environment and a whole other boss fight, after I was sure it was over. This is partly because you actually get loot mid-mission now and my brain is trained to associate the pop of a chest with an ending screen, but it's largely because of how involved The Witch Queen missions can be.

(Image credit: Bungie)

This is handily the longest Destiny campaign yet, and it earns every minute. I was sold as soon as Bungie said that running it on Legendary difficulty speeds up the Power grind – and it really does, which is super nice – but it's worth it for the savory combat alone. I've never been more eager to replay a campaign on my alternate characters. If you put The Witch Queen campaign in a vacuum, it would be a great standalone shooter that I'd recommend to fans of games like Resistance and Doom Eternal.

The Legendary campaign does a great job of setting up those clutch moments once associated with Bungie's work on Halo's Legendary campaigns

It's not just scale, though. Campaign encounters feel more thoughtfully planned. Enemies are nicely varied, for one, and the new Hive Lightbearers are a focal point here, though they're actually less scary up close and extremely fun to kill. Some exciting set pieces and light puzzles break up the firefights, and Bungie's environment team is absolutely styling on us at this point. Savathun's Throne World is maybe my favorite space in all of Destiny, a beautifully grotesque place equal parts off-putting and enchanting, as if Savathun commissioned an architect from the Gothic revival but replaced them with a Xenomorph from Alien halfway through construction. But there are so many incredible vistas and skyboxes in The Witch Queen that I'd be hard-pressed to pick a top five.

The campaign is unquestionably a tighter, more memorable package than Beyond Light. Maybe it feels that way because I was paying closer attention since enemies are more threatening on Legendary difficulty, but I think it also speaks to how well Bungie tuned each mission. I've tried a few missions on my own and they felt very different than they did in a group of three, in a good way. I think it's actually easier to run the campaign solo, but you can't put a price on the fun of co-op, and the Legendary campaign does a great job of setting up those clutch moments once associated with Bungie's work on Halo's Legendary campaigns.

What's next?

(Image credit: Bungie)

Suffice it to say, the campaign was one hell of an opening act, but now it's time for the meat and potatoes of the expansion. What's the seasonal grind like? Well, I'm still working it out, but the new activities are fun. How does weapon crafting feel? Engrossing but a bit unintuitive so far. Is Void 3.0 everything we hoped for? As a Warlock main, I say hell yeah. Can the raid match the hype of the campaign? I sure hope so.

This is early days for a Destiny 2 expansion, but my first impressions of The Witch Queen are exceedingly positive. Normally, I'd have forgotten the new campaign by now, but this year I can't stop thinking about it. At the same time, I already have several end-game pursuits lined up, which is encouraging because Beyond Light pretty much left me hanging until the raid came out and unleashed all the goodies at once. I can't wait to see how The Witch Queen unfolds in the days and weeks ahead.