Deliver Us Mars has been announced at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase with an atmospheric first teaser trailer.

Developed by Dutch developers KeokeN Interactive and Frontier Foundry, Deliver Us Mars is the sequel to 2019's crowdfunded debut Deliver Us the Moon. That game took players to the lunar surface in a last-ditch attempt to save humanity, with the series set around an Earth that has entirely depleted its natural resources, forcing humankind to explore further afield.

Set 10 years after Deliver Us the Moon, Deliver Us Mars maintains the sci-fi puzzle adventure vibes of its predecessor, but promises a significant step forward when it comes to both narrative and gameplay.

The teaser trailer opens up in the aftermath of a crash-landing, offering a short glimpse of the game's new protagonist. Uncovering and rebooting her companion drone - returning from Deliver Us the Moon - the character steps out onto the red planet. While fans of the original game will appreciate the connections drawn with its successor, Deliver Us Mars also works as a standalone title for brand-new players to enjoy. The series takes a grounded approach to sci-fi storytelling while creating tense and emotional narrative beats.

There's no release date for Deliver Us Mars just yet, but it's set to launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, as well as PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store - you can add the game to your wishlist on both PC storefronts right now. More information about Deliver Us Mars will be revealed over the coming months, so make sure you keep an eye on the game's social channels to learn more.