Following its appearance on Future Games Show's virtual show floor you can now Wishlist Revolution: The Spark, ahead of its Early Access release on PC this fall. This story-driven RPG will see you fighting through a corrupt steampunk world, recruiting allies, and making choices that will shape your attempts to bring down a corrupt and oppressive regime.

The steampunk Victorian setting sees you play as Alex, a military veteran pulled into conflict with the ruling empire after his brother is arrested in an attempted coup. However, this isn't just a simple story about overthrowing an evil ruling class, as it's up to you how you ignite the revolution, and how the spark burns. It's a game where you can choose how to fight back; will you be peaceful and employ diplomacy to get your way, or resort to violence? Are you the kind of person that relies on cunning to outwit those in your way, or use honesty and compassion to win them to your side.

This is a game about choice, where you'll have to master strategic turn-based battles and weapons from the early 20th century. You'll fight your way across a range of locations, from the mines that crush the life from the oppressed workers to the cities and villas that panda to the nobles' every whim. Along the way you'll be able to recruit up to 25 different allies, from seven different combat classes, to form your revolutionary party.

As you journey and fight, you'll be able to talk to numerous characters on your travels, learning information and secrets that will help you progress. Putting the effort in to learn more about each area you visit will help avoid surprises, could help you diffuse tricky situations without a fight, or win more allies to the cause. There are also five unique endings depending on how you progress through the game, so the more you learn the better informed you'll be to make critical decisions. And with a strange supernatural force to be uncovered at the heart of the city's corruption, you'll want to know your enemy well.

You'll be able see how you decide the fate of a city when Revolution: The Spark launches in Early Access on PC this fall. Wishlist the game now to keep up with the latest.