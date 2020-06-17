DC's collectibles division switches from Diamond to four new distributors

DC has informed retailers that its collectibles division, DC DIrect, have signed deals with four new distributors and will no longer be carried by Diamond Comics Distribution or Diamond Select Toys.

DC Direct produces action figures, statues, busts, props replicas, and art prints primarily for Direct Market comic book stores.

(Image credit: DC)

"After careful consideration of the current distribution model we have determined that we need to provide a more comprehensive global solution by transitioning the distribution of DC Direct products to a new partner base," DC informed retailers Tuesday.

DC Direct products will now be distributed by EE Distribution (a subsidiary of the collectibles retailer Entertainment Earth), Lunar Distribution (a subsidiary of the mail-order comics retailer Discount Comic Book Service), UCS Comic Distributors (a subsidiary of the mail-order comics retailer Midtown Comics), and manufacturer/distributor Sideshow.

North American retailers are encouraged to order from any of the four distributors, while Sideshow will be the sole distributor for retailers outside North America.

(Image credit: DC)

For retailers who have already placed orders with Diamond, DC says that all orders for products scheduled to debut after May 1 have been "cancelled and will have to be placed with one of the new distribution partners."

As for reorders of previously-released DC Direct products, DC tells retailers that Diamond "can still process and fulfill re-orders of previously purchased product at this time."

This follows DC's announcement earlier this month that it would no longer be distribution comic books through Diamond after a 25+ year business relationship. The two subsequently agreed for Diamond to continue distributing DC comics to non-North American retailers through the end of 2020.