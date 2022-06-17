All of DC's September 2022 comics and covers revealed

School is out for summer in the real world, but in the DC Universe, the publisher is already looking ahead to September and the end of summer with the release of their full September 2022 solicitations.

And from Dark Crisis #4 promising a new Multiverse and new revelations about the nature of the crossover to Batman taking on Robin in a conflict that may drive a wedge between the Dynamic Duo, DC is gearing up for an action-packed autumn.

Speaking of Batman and Robin, DC will also introduce a new sidekick for Superman, known as 'Boy Thunder,' in World's Finest #7 with a tale that promises to reveal the secrets of Superman's long-lost crime-fighting partner.

Meanwhile, another new iteration of Batman takes the spotlight as the comic book adaptation of Batman: The Audio Adventures continues in September. And Batman: Knightfall will introduce a Bat-centric social media network as a new tool in the Bat-family's arsenal.

But it's not all Batman and Superman - there's a whole Omniverse of DC titles in the publisher's full September 2022 solicitations.

DC September 2022 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN #127

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Wraparound variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant cover by ALEX GARNER

Harley 30th variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

1:25 variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

With brutal efficiency, Failsafe hunts the Dark Knight, leaving a trail of injured heroes! Batman retreats to the manor as he prepares for a final assault…will the last few surprises he has in store be enough? And in the backup, Catwoman reaches a shocking conclusion in her search!

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant covers by JASON FABOK, ALEXANDER LOZANO, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, and STEVE BEACH

1:25 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

1:50 variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

1:100 foil variant cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Team retailer variant cover by DAVE RAPOZA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 5 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

Spinning out of the events of both Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of the single most earth-shattering tales ever told!

Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!

BATMAN - ONE BAD DAY: TWO-FACE #1

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art and cover by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Variant cover by JIM LEE

1:25 variant cover by STANLEY"ARTGERM" LAU

1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND $7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 9/20/22

Two-Face has always been viewed as Batman's most tragic villain. If only Harvey Dent hadn't been scarred by acid, he could have continued his good work as D.A. in Gotham City and been Batman's greatest ally and friend…right? Or has Batman extended Harvey Dent too much grace in his multiple attempts at reform? He'll question himself as Harvey Dent is free once more, scarred but seemingly free of Two-Face's influence. But…when it's revealed Harvey Dent's father has been threatened to be murdered on his 88th birthday, will Two-Face be able to resist joining the party? From the bestselling creative team of Mariko Tamaki (Detective Comics, Crush & Lobo) and Javier Fernandez (Nightwing, King Spawn)!

HARLEY QUINN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by AMANDA CONNER, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, PAUL DINI, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, SAM HUMPHRIES, KAMI GARCIA, ROB WILLIAMS, MINDY LEE, TERRY DODSON, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, and RAFAEL SCAVONE

Art by CHAD HARDIN, GUILLEM MARCH, RILEY ROSSMO, STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, ERICA HENDERSON, JASON BADOWER, MICO SUAYAN, JOHN TIMMS, TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON, DAN HIPP, and RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant covers by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, ADAM HUGHES, STANLEY"ARTGERM" LAU, LEE BERMEJO, JEROME OPEÑA, BRUCE TIMM, TERRY DODSON, and STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

1:25 variant cover by AMANDA CONNER

1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY"ARTGERM" LAU

$9.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige | One-shot

ON SALE 9/13/22

You are cordially invited to an oversize extravaganza celebrating the Clown Princess of Crime's 30th birthday in this fantabulous special! That's right—Harley Quinn turns 30 in absolute style and has invited a squad of her old creative pals to join her with a killer lineup of amazing stories! And the reviews are in—it's guaranteed AWESOME:

"Last chance, Quinn. Don't make me do this." —Amanda Waller



"Wait...you're not going back to..." —Red Tool



"Sigh." —Poison Ivy

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #1

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by RILEY ROSSMO

Cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

One Year Later Era variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Harley 30th variant cover by DAVID BALDEON

Debut Era 1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

Young Justice Era 1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

Teen Titans Era 1:100 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

Step aside, Damian—the world's favorite Robin has got this! That's right, after years away, Tim Drake is taking center stage in a brand-spanking-new Robin series of his very own!

A mystery over a year in the making takes shape, as a new villain who's been hounding Tim from afar decides to take things up close and personal, putting Bernard and everyone else Tim cares about in peril as things go from bad to worse for the world's oldest and canonically tallest Robin [no, I will not be fact-checking that]. All that and Tim finally carves out a corner of Gotham City just for himself, and sets up shop in his very own…murder shack boat? Fan-favorite writer Meghan Fitzmartin teams up with beloved Harley Quinn artist Riley Rossmo to define the next chapter in Tim's life. and as if that wasn't enough, break out your skateboards and motorcycles cuz we've assembled a murderer's row of artists to draw the 1990s' One True Robin™ in his various looks from over the years!

DARK CRISIS #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS and NORM RAPMUND

1:50 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:100 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Zero Hour homage variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and JONATHAN GLAPION

$4.99 | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

Witness the birth of the new DC Multiverse!

Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the heroes have learned the secret of Pariah's new worlds—but at what cost does this knowledge come, and what can they even do with this information—or even worse, perhaps Pariah and the Great Darkness want them to know…? On Earth-Zero, Deathstroke continues to move forward with his plans to erase legacy heroics once and for all, while Jon Kent, Nightwing, and the ragtag group of youngsters rally to step up to the increasing number of challenges. The event of the year rages on!



Dark Crisis is in many ways the direct sequel to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. In this issue Pariah's attempt to restore the infinite Multiverse reaches a breaking point! Stay tuned for a special announcement at SDCC 2022 that will change all you know about Dark Crisis!



ANNOUNCING SPECIAL OPEN ORDER HOMAGE VARIANTS TO EPIC CRISIS EVENTS FROM YEARS PAST! THIS MONTH IT'S ZERO HOUR: CRISIS IN TIME BY THE INCREDIBLE BRETT BOOTH and JONATHAN GLAPION!

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by LEILA DEL DUCA

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by BRANDON PETERSON

1:25 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

1:50 foil variant cover by LEILA DEL DUCA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot

ON SALE 9/13/22

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt? Also, Dan Watters and Brandon Peterson combine forces for a noir tale featuring Martian Manhunter!

Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #4

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by SERGIO ACUÑA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

Young Justice against the world! The fake reality that Superboy, Impulse, and Robin are trapped in has completely turned against them, sending the full force of the JLA and the Titans they grew up with against them. It will take all of their combined might to fight through this onslaught and find out who is responsible for their imprisonment. Meanwhile, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, and Red Tornado head to San Francisco's Titans Island in search of assistance, but all they find are bad memories.

THE FLASH #786

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Harley Quinn 30th variant cover by KIM JACINTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

Wally West is exhausted, and has been running nonstop since even before he had to step up in the wake of the loss of the Justice League. But, as he's figured out what he needs to do to free Barry (while also keeping Wallace from falling into Pariah's plans), he's also long overdue for a chat with Linda...

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #2

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage variant cover by DAN MORA

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

The undead Darkseid begins his assault on the galaxy…attacking Korugar first! Could the fate of the planet depend on the Yellow Lantern Corps teaming up with a Green Lantern? Also, what horrors do Big Barda and Mister Miracle find on New Genesis?

SUPERMAN: WARWORLD APOCALYPSE #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by BRANDON PETERSON and WILL CONRAD

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

1:25 foil variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Distressed variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$6.99 US | 56 pages | One-shot | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/30/22

It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul's Unmade Champions! The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman's rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons. From the visionary creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson, and Will Conrad, empires fall and rise and the fourth world is reborn in this jaw-dropping final chapter!

ACTION COMICS #1047

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by WILL CONRAD

Backup by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary variant cover by LEIRIX

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

In the aftermath of Superman's epic Warworld Revolution, the Man of Steel is back on Earth and stronger than he's ever been!

As he and Steel join forces to remake Metropolis as a true City of Tomorrow, two of Superman's most iconic villains take notice…and they have plans of their own. Meanwhile, Superman's meddling on Warworld has had unforeseen consequences: he's awakened an enemy so ancient and powerful, even this stronger-than-ever Superman will need the whole Super-Family to face it. Introducing new characters and beginning this new chapter in Superman's mythology, don't miss the kickoff to the countdown to Action Comics #1050!

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #1

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Cover by MAX FIUMARA

Variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

1:25 pencil variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

Race through the streets of Central City in this lead-up to the hotly anticipated blockbuster The Flash! After Barry's adventure with the Justice League, he's determined to become a truly skilled and inspirational hero. As a new threat emerges in Central City going by the name of Girder, Barry turns to Batman for advice on training to master his powers. Can the Dark Knight help show the Scarlet Speedster a way to defeat this metallic menace, or will the Flash be crushed by Girder's strength?

BATMAN: HUSH #1 BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Free | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/13/22

In honor of Batman Day, DC presents a special edition of 2002's Batman #608, the first chapter of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's seminal 12-part mystery spanning Gotham City and the Dark Knight's greatest foes! Who is Hush? And why does he want revenge on Bruce Wayne? It all starts here—and continues in the Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition hardcover, also on sale in September!

BATMAN'S MYSTERY CASEBOOK BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER UMINGA

Free | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/13/22

Batman is a great detective, but he rarely works alone. His sidekicks Robin and Batgirl, his butler Alfred, and the police of Gotham City all play a role in helping him keep his city safe. You can too! In this special Batman Day edition, we'll take you to a maze and see how you fare against the Riddler!

Stores will receive a quantity of Batman Day issues for FREE based off their monthly Batman orders.

Additional copies can be ordered at a NET price.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, JEREMY ADAMS, and TIM SHERIDAN

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by SCOTT KOLINS

1:50 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #1

Written by BRUCE CAMPBELL

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by CHARLIE ADLARD

1:50 variant cover by CHRIS MOONEYHAM

1:100 variant cover by PIA GUERRA

Duffel Bag Gore variant cover by FRANK QUITELY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

Berlin, 1944. The Nazis are besieged on all fronts by the Allied forces. Defeat is inevitable. But Hitler and his team of evil scientists attempt a last-ditch effort that may turn the tide of the war and rewrite history itself: a serum that resurrects their dead soldiers, stronger than they were in life, and sends them back into the battlefield. Now Sgt. Frank Rock and Easy Company have been dispatched into enemy territory to face off against the strangest, most horrific enemies they've ever encountered: Nazi zombies!

Horror icon Bruce Campbell and comics legend Eduardo Risso bring you a terror-soaked Sgt. Rock tale like no other!

THE HUMAN TARGET #7

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by STANLEY"ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 12

ON SALE 9/27/22

The acclaimed series returns, and Christopher has only days left to solve his own murder. The intrepid detective might have met his match, however, when Fire smolders into his life. What secrets does this flaming femme fatale hold, and will the Human Target get burned?

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: TALES FROM THE THREE KINGDOMS #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR, JAY KRISTOFF, and C.S. PACAT

Art by NATHAN GOODEN and others

Cover by NEIL GOOGE

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

1:50 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

The El Kingdom has been ruled with integrity and honesty for generations, by familes from the Waynes to the Els. The future of the kingdom lies with its three heirs and the challenges they will face…but what really prepared them for their tumultuous future? What stories defined Bruce, Zala, and Kal-El? Learn these tales and more from international bestselling writers Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, and C.S. Pacat!

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #1

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

1:25 variant cover by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

Don't touch that dial! Picking up right after the season finale of the award-winning podcast, Batman: The Audio Adventures continues in this new seven-issue miniseries! A string of attacks has plagued Gotham's seedy underbelly, sending criminals into a panic. But it's not Batman who is striking at the heart of the city, it's a group of mysterious assailants on the hunt for an ancient artifact. As Batman hunts down these assassins, he finds clues that keep drawing him to their true goal: the sword of King Scimitar!

BATMAN - KNIGHTWATCH #1

Written by J. TORRES

Art by ERICH OWEN and MARCELO DI CHIARA

Cover by MARCELO DI CHIARA

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 5

ON SALE 9/6/22

After a massive breakout at Arkham Asylum, Batman and his team are on a mission to bring all the escapees back. First on the list is Clayface! Using social media, Batgirl taps into an informal network to track the villain throughout the city. This inspires Penny-One to create a more organized network of informants and spies called Knightwatch!

BLACK ADAM – THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES: ATOM SMASHER #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT and BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by TRAVIS MERCER and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

Al Rothstein has big shoes to fill. Very big shoes. But he needs to prove himself before he can call himself Atom Smasher. He has the costume, and he has a mission…he just has to make it through the night in one piece. And in part 3 of the Teth-Adam backup story: history begins to repeat itself as, in ancient Kahndaq, Teth-Adam's son, Hurut, crosses a line for the greater good, while, in the present, Adrianna's son, Amon, joins the race to save the sought-after eternium idol from Intergang's clutches.

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

1:50 variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

The Titans are back, united against a common foe...aren't they? All seems lost when Tim Drake wakes, out of uniform and seemingly out of time. Surely he was just fighting alongside Nightwing, Superboy, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Donna Troy? But where is Raven and what links her to the Fearsome Five? A blood sacrifice is coming that will change the world forever.



DC Spotlight graphic novels and collections

SHAZAM! THUNDERCRACK

Written by YEHUDI MERCADO

Art and cover by YEHUDI MERCADO

$9.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-502-6

ON SALE 11/29/22

Billy Batson's never been a team player, and becoming the superhero Shazam didn't seem to change that much. But his new strength and stamina will make football a breeze—which is good, because his school needs a new quarterback!

Between football practice and superhero training, Billy's muscles are getting bigger, but so is his ego. Will foster dad Victor's wise counsel and memories of his own football triumphs help keep young Shazam grounded?

Shazam! Thundercrack is set within the movie timeline, showing Freddy's vlog filled with superhero training montages, family pranks, and the new gig he took to monitor Billy's football practices (the cheerleading squad really needed a new mascot!).

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY

Written by CLIFF CHIANG

Art and cover by CLIFF CHIANG

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-636-7

Direct market exclusive variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

ISBN: 978-1-77952-103-3

ON SALE 11/22/22

Ten years ago, the massacre known as Fool's Night claimed the lives of Batman, The Joker, Nightwing, and Commissioner Gordon…and sent Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, to prison. A decade later, Gotham has grown up—it's put away costumed heroism and villainy as childish things. The new Gotham is cleaner, safer…and a lot less free under the watchful eye of Mayor Harvey Dent and his Batcops. It's to this new city that Selina Kyle returns, a changed woman…with her mind on one last big score: the secrets hidden inside the Batcave! She doesn't need the money—she just needs to know…who is"Orpheus"? Visionary creator Cliff Chiang (Wonder Woman, Paper Girls) writes, draws, colors, and letters the story of a world without Batman, where one woman's wounds threaten to tear apart an entire city! It's an unmissable artistic statement that will change the way you see Gotham's heroes and villains forever! Collects Catwoman: Lonely City #1-4.

BATMAN: SHADOW WAR

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, NADIA SHAMMAS, ED BRISSON, and STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by HOWARD PORTER, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, ROGER CRUZ, PAOLO PANTALENA, and others

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$39.99 US | 304 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-797-5

ON SALE 11/1/22

When Deathstroke assassinates Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…or do they? Over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal unfold as this crossover event makes a major impact on the DCU! This epic hardcover collects each installment of the Shadow War saga: Shadow War: Alpha #1, Batman #122-123, Deathstroke Inc. #8-9, Robin #13-14, Shadow War Zone #1, and Shadow War: Omega #1!

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: GEORGE PÉREZ

Art and cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$24.99 US | 42 pages | 12" x 16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-095-1

ON SALE 11/1/22

DC Comics is proud to present this poster portfolio of covers celebrating the prolific career of renowned artist George Pérez. Featuring artwork from The New Teen Titans, Wonder Woman, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and more, this collection spotlights George's penchant for crafting some of the most iconic and unforgettable images in comics.

The posters in this volume present but a fraction of the work by this beloved illustrator whose art has touched the hearts of comics fans around the world for generations.

DC September 2022 comic books

HARLEY QUINN #22

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Variant cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID BALDEON

Harley Quinn homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

Harley Quinn 30th variant cover by NATALI SANDERS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

The Quinn is dead! Long live the Quinn! I get killed in this one…for real! Dead. Deceased. Former. Late. Pushing up daisies. Somebody needs to solve my murder, and since I don't see Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot around, I guess that'll have to be me. Though, since I'm dead…there are certain hurdles to overcome. The Harley-est, wildest arc starts right here…get ready for murder, Multiversal mischief, and more guest appearances, with Stephanie Phillips and new Harley Quinn artist Matteo Lolli!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1064

Written by RAM V

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by DANI

Variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

Harley Quinn 30th variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

1:50 ink variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

It's a tango to the death as Batman dances with an old flame while trying not to catch on fire. Using the new information about"black noise," Batman investigates the music box in his possession some more, which leads him to question whether music is actually able to contain physics-altering properties. Later, this theory is tested with Two-Face.

ACTION COMICS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022)

Written by JERRY SIEGEL, HOMER FLEMING, FRED GUARDINEER, and others

Art by JOE SHUSTER, HOMER FLEMING, WILL ELY, SVEN ELVEN, and others

Cover by JOE SHUSTER

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 9/20/22

Sent to Earth as an infant to escape a dying planet and raised by humble farmers to uphold the values of truth, justice, and the American way, Superman is regarded by many as the greatest superhero in comics history. Now you can have your very own copy of the Man of Steel's first adventure with this handsome facsimile edition of Action Comics #1, featuring all the tales and ads from the original 1938 publication. You will believe that a man can fly.

AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA #3

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by TIFFANY TURRILL

1:25 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus

ON SALE 10/4/22

What ties does the mysterious craft have to the city of Atlantis? Its true purpose has infected most of the Andromeda, but an even greater threat has descended upon the crew: Black Manta has taken possession of the craft. If Aquaman is to defeat him, he'll have to stare down his greatest fears. Can Aquaman wrest control over the craft before the weapons systems aboard the Andromeda wipe them all from the ocean floor?

BATGIRLS #10

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by NEIL GOOGE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

Harley Quinn 30th variant cover by ERICA HENDERSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

Steph has a…date? With an actual boy? Well, this calls for a celebration…or a trip to the zoo! The Batgirls and Steph's dreamy love interest are in for a day of monkey business, but all that monkeying around ends when they've got henchmen on their tails! Meanwhile, Babs is one step closer to tracking down the Hill Ripper—too bad all it took was yet another homicide.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #6

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

The end of tomorrow! The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he'll have to put together everything he's learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham's A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #5

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 8 | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

Gotham's most wanted, Jackie Quinzel, has been spotted at Wayne Industries! Now it's up to the former vigilante Bruce Wayne and his new sidekick, The Joker, to break her out. But Derek Powers is always one step ahead, with tech ready to combat any tricks they may have up their sleeves. Is the dynamic duo doomed? Or will a dark knight in future-tech armor come to their rescue?

BATMAN: FORTRESS #5

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, Batman and Lex Luthor must assemble a team with the skill set to break into the Fortress of Solitude…With a worldwide blackout and the Justice League neutralized, what motley crew will this dysfunctional dynamic duo assemble?

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #9

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 9 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

Bruce Wayne has traveled the world learning from the best to be the best. Class time is now over, and the final exam is here! Enter…the Demon's Head!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #19

Written by BRANDON THOMAS, BRANDON EASTON, CHRIS BURNHAM, ZAC THOMPSON, and JOEY ESPOSITO

Art by ALBERTO JIMENEZ ALBURQUERQUE, WILL ROBSON, CHRIS BURNHAM, HAYDEN SHERMAN, and MIKEL JANÍN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM and CLAIRE ROE

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 9/13/22

The Outsiders find the villain who has captured Duke Thomas's mother. Alfred's star turn as an investigator continues. A new murderer is plaguing the streets of Gotham City and Batman thinks it's…a child? And we see inside the mind of Two-Face as we never have before. All included in this epic new issue of Batman: Urban Legends!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #7

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by PETE WOODS

1:50 variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

BRAND-NEW STORY ARC! The untold story of Superman's short-lived sidekick is at last revealed, but what secret connection to one of DC's most timeless tales does this story foreshadow? Only time will tell (that's a clue, folks). The next epic arc in the World's Finest saga begins here! INTRODUCING: BOY THUNDER!



BLACK ADAM #4

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and TAURIN CLARKE

1:25 variant cover by PAMELA HOOGEBOOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM. Thousands of years ago, did Black Adam inadvertently create a powerful race who've modeled themselves after the Akkadian pantheon of goddesses and gods? Or is he being gaslighted, taunted by illusions, by one of his many enemies? Theo Teth-Adam finds only more questions when he is lured to the Akkadian Hightower and given a cryptic message. Meanwhile, Adam has dispatched Etrigan the Demon, an unlikely ally, to either train his youthful successor or kill him.

BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE #5

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by CHRISCROSS and JUAN CASTRO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant cover by CAANAN WHITE

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

Holocaust turns up the heat on Paris Island! How did he come to take control of the city, and what is he going to do next? Learn his origin and his grand plans for the future—and can he be stopped?

CATWOMAN #47

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

Things start to heat up between Valmont and Catwoman when the handsome devil in white shows Catwoman a grand gesture by taking her on a trip out of Gotham. How many high-roller cities can these two cat burglars hit for a score in one night? A crow in white and a bat in black—if only there was a moral gray zone for this one cat.

DC VS. VAMPIRES #9

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by DAVID BALDEON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

Road trip! Our heroes split up and spread out across the globe to prepare for the final strikes against the vampire kingdom! Will Green Arrow's mission force him to battle one of his oldest friends? What horrors await the Birds of Prey inside the ruins of Gotham? And does Black Manta's secret mean a watery grave for Supergirl?

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #3

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

Cover by ALAN QUAH

Backup written by EMMA VIECELI

Backup art by HAINING

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

The apocalyptic Suicide Squad team are planning for an all-out assault at the Blood Farm when one of Gotham's daughters finds them first. Batwoman gives them the chance to risk it all to save one of their own…but will this new mission give them the power they need to take on the mysterious Lord Cinder and his lieutenants? Or are they playing right into his hands? In the backup, learn the tragic story of Nightwing's betrayal and how he became a vampire!

DC: MECH #3

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

A battle for the stars! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and the Green Lanterns have combined their might and mechanized resources to help the world, but they're not a team quite yet. They're a group of pilots not flying in a pattern. This will have to change when they go to aid Steve Trevor's forces in space as they're attacked by Darkseid's Apokoliptian Army. And on Earth, Lex Luthor's experiments with Superman's DNA grow more frightening. The most epic miniseries of 2022 continues!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #13

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by DEXTER SOY

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

Deathstroke Year One continues! Deathstroke's mission went so wrong it landed him in…the morgue! In a race against time, Slade must get to his target before the entire mission is scrubbed!

DUO #5

Written by GREG PAK

Art by KHOI PHAM and SCOTT HANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant cover by CATHY KWAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

When bestowed with the enormous powers of a god…do as gods do! David and Kelly flout enemies and allies alike to reveal themselves to the public and heal the sick and suffering with their nanobot technology. But inside their shared body, David and Kelly are at war for control. With a new threat on the horizon so great that even the Immortals fear it, will the bickering lovers get it together in time to save the world?

FABLES #155

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

Blossom Wolf's adventure takes a dark turn when she comes across a stack of ancient boxes bound up in chains. The voice inside begs to be freed, but will Blossom's curiosity get the better of her? Meanwhile, Greenjack and Mrs. Bear find themselves lost amongst the mundys, determined to find whoever is threatening their woods, but Pan has already caught wind of their arrival.

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #17

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GEOFFO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by CHOKOO!

3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

It's Bruce Wayne versus Jace Fox versus Dick Grayson vs. Damian Wayne versus Hush for the right to call themselves Batman! While Jason Todd and Hunter Panic face off against Oracle and Talia! And whoever wins must face the return of a sinister evil that wants to destroy all of Gotham City! Don't expect everyone to survive this!

I AM BATMAN #13

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

1:25 variant cover by ROGER CRUZ

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by GEORGES JEANTY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

Batman and the Question's investigation into Anarky's murder puts them directly in the crosshairs of a rogue police unit set up to deal with the"radical" activist, and which is willing to kill to keep their secrets. At the same time, as she watches a friend being lured back into a life of crime, sitting on the sidelines is no longer an option for Tiffany Fox.

LOONEY TUNES #268

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by ROBERT POPE and SCOTT McRAE

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/20/22

When her beloved bird appears to have flown the coop, a mysterious lady seeks out some help…and none other than Duck Twacy is on the case! His search across every side street and darkened alley all points to one likely suspect…the recently escaped criminal Pussycat Puss. Will Twacy find his bird? Or will it be lights out for this cooked duck?

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #4

Written by DANNY LORE and IVAN COHEN

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by VANESA DEL REY

3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

An action-packed issue finds Kid Quick and their allies on Earth-11 face-to-face with a worlds-shaking threat! At last…why Raven refuses to join the team! Will the revelation prevent a tragedy…or somehow make it worse? Plus: an unexpected ally helps Troy escape the Church of Blood, the reunion the team's been hoping for finally takes place, and the villainy of the Core comes to light! On a scale of 1 to 10 for surprises and all-around awesomeness, this one's a solid (Earth-) 11!

NIGHTWING #96

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by SERGIO ACUÑA

Harley 30th variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/20/22

They say love is when two hearts find their happy place right next to each other, but to Heartless, that's just the wall of jars of hearts he has in his back office. As Dick and Babs's two hearts do find their happy place next to each other, one question they ask each other proves difficult to answer.

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #4

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by JOËLLE JONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

It's Zillah versus Nubia for the power of Sekhmet! Once upon a time they were allies, but now they have been driven apart by a vindictive goddess. Can these women find peace and understanding in time to realize the real danger in front of them? Or is this the end of Nubia's reign for good? Find out in the final issue of our mini-series!

POISON IVY #4

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by JENNY FRISON and SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by MATÍAS BERGARA

Harley Quinn 30th variant cover by AMY REEDER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn't your average HR rep. She's much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #15

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by PAMELA HOOGEBOOM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

This is it! The ultimate battle pitting Superman and the forces of The Truth against Bendix and his monstrous machinations has begun! But victory will be an uphill climb for our heroes as they lay siege to Gamorra. Plus…the smooch heard 'round the world.

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #2

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

$9.99 US | 80 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige

ON SALE 9/27/22

Superman has arrived and he's out of sight! Right? The world may love him, but the citizens of Metropolis are growing skeptical as the cities around them suffer without the help of the Man of Steel. The world doesn't need saving as much as it needs changing, and Superman and his super friends in the Justice League seem unqualified to save the day the way they once did. Could this be the beginning of the end that Pariah prophesied? Or is it just a sign of the times?

SWORD OF AZRAEL #2

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

1:50 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

Vengeance of the Poor Fellow! Vengeance has arrived to capture Brielle, the young woman who has come to Azrael for help, but Azrael won't let this stand. He will fight back against Vengeance and her forces…but will he be able to keep the murderous programming of the System at bay? And is Brielle all she seems, or is she hiding secrets that could shatter Jean-Paul Valley forever? All this as Azrael's foe the Poor Fellow pulls the strings…

TASK FORCE Z #12

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

1:25 variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by CHRIS BATISTA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

Jason Todd's final second chance. Red Hood and what remains of Task Force Z have seen the true horrors that Powers International has released upon Gotham City and the world. When he shares all of this with Batman, it will lead them to their worst confrontation yet and lead Jason Todd to change his direction in the DCU. What's the point of forgiveness when the world is so broken? Find out in this epic series conclusion!



THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #5

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and JUAN GEDEON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Variant cover by JONATHAN MARKS

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

Darkseid has revealed himself, and the entire world trembles beneath his might. Can even the newly assembled Jurassic League stand a chance against this ankylosaur antagonist and his Legion of Doomasauria? Experience this prehistoric penultimate chapter to find out!

THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM! #2

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by EVAN"DOC" SHANER

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/6/22

Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she's feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she's the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #10

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by ALISON SAMPSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

The plan is in motion. The pieces are in place. The trap is sprung. Norah's in position to wrest control of the Nice House from Walter—unless, of course, something goes wrong. But they've thought of everything. What could go wrong?

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #6

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by MARIA LLOVET

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by MARIA LLOVET

1:25 variant cover by COLLEEN DORAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

The ancient witch known as the Thessalian has survived millennia of human atrocity via her cunning and remorselessness. But for the last 30 years, she's endured her greatest challenge yet: Los Angeles. Thessaly needs a change. A big one. And when she learns of the opportunity presented by the Corinthian's reappearance, may the old gods help anyone in her way! The horizons of the Nightmare Country open up in this standalone issue, as our tale grows ever larger and stranger…

WONDER WOMAN #791

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Backup written by JORDIE BELLAIRE

Backup art by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by PAUL POPE

Harley Quinn 30th variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/13/22

After almost losing her friends in a vicious battle with the newly formed Villainy Inc., Wonder Woman is going solo! Defeated, Diana must find her way again in a world that seems to have moved on from her and her quest for peace. What could possibly make our hero feel like herself again? Enter Cheetah, and she's got her claws sharpened for a good old-fashioned catfight!

YOUNG JUSTICE: TARGETS #3

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Art and cover by CHRISTOPHER JONES

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/27/22

Queen Perdita has been rescued! Or has she? Beast Boy has his doubts, and soon his suspicions turn terrifyingly real. Nightwing and Robin, working across the globe from one another, come upon information that leads them to uncover the identity of the villain who's been pulling the strings behind this kidnapping all along! Plus, take a trip into the past with another action-packed backup, starring Green Arrow!



DC's September-solicited collections

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$19.99 US | 264 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-724-1

ON SALE 10/25/22

Paranoia reigns supreme. It's 1976, and this is the final chapter of the Eisner Award-winning American Vampire! At a seedy motorcycle rally in the desert where Skinner Sweet is closer than ever to his death wish, Pearl Jones and a shocking partner track him down for one last, desperate mission as the series that launched the careers of superstars Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque concludes! Collects American Vampire 1976 #1-10.

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW – DEEP TARGET

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by RONAN CLIQUET

Cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-689-3

ON SALE 10/18/22

A shadowy organization known only as Scorpio has resurfaced. While looting the past for artifacts and treasures, they've somehow altered the timeline, and only Aquaman and Green Arrow can fix it! This high-octane story celebrates 80 years of Green Arrow and Aquaman. Up is down, black is white, and everything we once knew is now the unknown. The only problem is that Aquaman is now Oliver Queen…and Green Arrow is now Arthur Curry. These heroes will have to work together to see if they can reclaim their old lives…if they even still exist. Collects Aquaman/Green Arrow – Deep Target #1-7.

BATGIRLS VOL. 1

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art and cover by JORGE CORONA

$16.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-706-7

ON SALE 11/1/22

Meet Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown, who are only able to navigate the dark, gritty, and oftentimes scary Gotham City by leaning on each other's friendship. Steph may be too rash sometimes, and Cass doesn't speak much—but what they lack in similarities they make up for with their mutual respect and love for each other…and what makes them stronger together as Batgirls! This rebellious group of Super Heroes team up to kick ass, and try to make it as normal teenagers in this pizza slumber party of a series! Collects Batgirls #1-6 and backup stories from Batman #115-117.

THE BOOKS OF MAGIC OMNIBUS VOL. 3 (THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE CLASSICS)

Written by DYLAN HORROCKS, SI SPENCER, and JOHN NEY RIEBER

Art by RICHARD CASE, DEAN ORMSTON, and others

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

$125.00 US | 1,200 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-736-4

ON SALE 11/22/22

Tim Hunter has lost family and friends, outwitted demons, and claimed the right to be the one true Tim. Now he faces his most challenging trial ever: learning to finally be a proper magician. Will Tim live up to his destiny of becoming the greatest mage of all time? This third and final omnibus collects The Trenchcoat Brigade #1-4, The Names of Magic #1-5, Hunter: The Age of Magic #1-25, and Books of Magick: Life During Wartime #1-15.

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER

Concept by MARCUS PARKS, HENRY ZEBROWSKI, and BEN KISSEL

Written by MARCUS PARKS and HENRY ZEBROWSKI

Art by JOHN McCREA and PJ HOLDEN

Cover by JOHN McCREA

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-687-9

ON SALE 10/11/22

From the creators of The Last Podcast on the Left, exorcism just got a whole lot easier. After attending a seminar hosted in a hotel conference room by a mysterious group called the Soul Plumbers, Edgar Wiggin discovers what he thinks is the secret to delivering souls from the thrall of Satan. But after stealing the blueprints and building the machine himself, out of whatever he can afford from his salary as a gas station attendant, Edgar misses the demon and instead pulls out an interdimensional alien, with dire consequences for all humankind. Collects DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #1-6.

GRAYSON THE SUPERSPY OMNIBUS (2022 EDITION)

Written by TIM SEELEY, TOM KING, and others

Art by MIKEL JANÍN, STEPHEN MOONEY, and others

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$100.00 US | 792 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-732-6

ON SALE 11/15/22

Offered again! To the heroes, villains, and ordinary citizens of Earth, Dick Grayson is dead—but death is the perfect cover story for an agent of Spyral. Now, as Batman's man on the inside, Dick must learn Spyral's secrets as they strive to uncover the secret identity of every superhero on the globe. Collects Grayson #1-20, Grayson: Futures End #1, Secret Origins #8, Grayson Annual #1-3, Robin War #1-2, and Nightwing: Rebirth #1.

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS

Written by RIO YOUERS

Art by TOM FOWLER

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-690-9

ON SALE 10/18/22

The bloody follow-up to Hill House hit Basketful of Heads now available in one complete volume! For a year now, the mysterious axe that unleashed pandemonium on Brody Island during the hurricane of '83 has waited at the bottom of the bay, but nothing that powerful stays buried forever. When vacationing couple Calvin Beringer and Arlene Fields find themselves on the wrong side of Brody's unsavory elements, their beachcombing will turn up something a lot sharper than sea glass…Collects Refrigerator Full of Heads #1-6.

TALES OF THE AMAZONS

Written by VITA AYALA, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE, CAITLIN YARSKY, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, and others

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-693-0

ON SALE 11/1/22

The world of the Amazons is growing! Thanks to the recent discovery of a mysterious third tribe, the Esquecida, the warrior women of the DC Universe and their stories have only just begun. You won't want to miss this enthralling collection that features tales ranging from the deserts of Egypt all the way to the top of Mount Olympus! Collecting Artemis: Wanted #1, Olympus: Rebirth #1, and Nubia: Coronation Special #1 along with stories from Wonder Woman #781-784 and Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY VOL. 2: EXIT WOUNDS

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, JORDI TARRAGONA, MIKE NORTON, TOM DERENICK, and BRENT PEEPLES

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$29.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-569-8

ON SALE 10/11/22

The original New Teen Titans have reteamed and formed Titans Academy to teach the next generation of super-powered teens…if the students can survive the training. When an entire town in upstate New York turns on the students of Titans Academy while the adult Titans are on a mission, Gorilla Gregg, Chupacabra, and the other new students find themselves fighting for their lives against a chaotic mob. But is there something more than just intolerance driving the town's madness? This is just the beginning of trouble for the new Titans Academy students! Collecting Teen Titans Academy #7-15.

THE JOKER VOL. 1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$16.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-692-3

ON SALE 10/25/22

Following the events of Infinite Frontier #0 and the Joker War, The Joker gets targeted as the most wanted man in the world! But the Clown Prince of Crime is several steps ahead of law enforcement—and he's on the run overseas. James Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the pursuit of his life and the last piece of a storied career…but what mysterious and deadly forces are also hunting The Joker? Collects The Joker #1-5 and other short stories.

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

$29.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-686-2

ON SALE 10/11/22

Whisked away from Earth by a distant cosmic entity, Wonder Woman is forced to navigate a series of perilous challenges that push her to the brink both mentally and physically. At stake is the fate of all humanity, with the alien entities casting Diana as Earth's proxy for a trial judging humankind's worthiness to exist in the universe. Can Diana stand trial to save humanity without losing her own?