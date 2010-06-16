Popular

Colin Farrell image from London Boulevard online

First shot released from British crime drama

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell and Keira Knightley’s new crime flick London Boulevard has had its first image released online.

Nothing massive to write home about, but it’s a relatively stylish shot showing Farrell with Knightley glimpsed in posters in the background.

The image comes courtesy of awesomely-titled Dutch film site FilmTotaal (we tried to get that name back in the day but they’d bloody beaten us to it). The site also scored the following plot description:

Based on the book by Ken Bruen, London Boulevard is the story of a man newly released from prison who falls in love with a reclusive young movie star and finds himself in a duel with a vicious gangster.

London Boulevard was directed by Oscar-winning writer of The Departed William Monagan, and boasts a brilliant British cast that includes David Thewlis, Anna Friel, Ben Chaplin and the inimitable Ray Winstone.

It's released on 15 October.

