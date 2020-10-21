Classic SNK game The Last Blade returns as a comic

The cult-favorite '90s video game The Last Blade is back, as a webcomic.

(Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation))

The webcomics publisher Tapas Media has partnered with SNK Corporation for a broad The Last Blade webcomic franchise - beginning with an adaptation of the original 1997 Neo Geo game.

Set in 19th Century Japan, The Last Blade follows a 17-year-old samurai swordsman named Kaede who is seeking revenge for the death of his father. The Last Blade webcomic adaptation is scheduled to run for two 12-episode seasons on the Tapas' website and mobile application.

"Tragic characters coupled with climatic battles and a rich historical setting, Tapas is excited to collaborate with SNK to bring The Last Blade to webcomics with a faithfully reimagined story that will surprise fans and invite new readers to follow Kaede's epic, and emotional, adventure," says Hayden Robel, Tapas' head of production and editorial.

Robel will write Tapas' The Last Blade adaptation, with art by Cocoon Production. Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) The Last Blade preview Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 3 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 4 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 6 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 10 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 11 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 12 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 13 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation)) Image 14 of 14 (Image credit: Cocoon Production (Tapas Media/SNK Corporation))

Tapas' The Last Blade will be the first time SNK has licensed one of their games to be developed as comics outside of Japan.

"As global leaders in webcomics, we are very excited to partner with Tapas to adapt The Last Blade with a strong creative vision, vivid artwork, and a story that stays true to our fans and the game's celebrated heritage," said an SNK spokesperson in the announcement.

Tapas' The Last Blade webcomic will debut October 28, with a new episode each Wednesday.

The Last Blade game is available now on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10 platforms.

